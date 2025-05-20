From Chartered Accountant to Wagyu Cowboy: The Story Behind Malaysia’s Mygyu Beef

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

If you think wagyu only comes from Japan, think again – because in the heart of Kuala Selangor, a local cattle farm is putting Malaysia on the premium beef map.

Meet Colla Cattle Farm, the home of “Mygyu” – our very own Malaysian version of wagyu.

A recent Instagram video from food-focused page Zestie gave us a tour of the farm, led by the owner himself. With black cows grazing in the background, he broke it down for viewers: “Wa means Japan and gyu means cow – so wagyu is basically Japan’s cow. Ours is Mygyu – Malaysia’s cow!”

Image: instagram | @zestie.my

And these aren’t just any cows. He proudly introduced Dolah, a handsome six-year-old black cow with quite the backstory. Dolah was the first calf born on the farm and, according to the owner, has a “Malaysian IC” (a funny way of saying he’s local). Dolah’s not just a pet – he’s the farm’s stud. He’s also a proud dad to Ali, a chunky nine-month-old who already weighs over 280kg!

Their wagyu cows can cost north of RM30k

Now, if you’re thinking “How much do these cows go for?” – strap in. Cattle like Dolah can cost between RM30,000 to RM50,000. It’s a price that’s raised eyebrows, but the farm’s track record speaks for itself. Over the past six years, Colla Cattle Farm has produced more than 80 premium cattle, proving there’s a real appetite for homegrown wagyu.

What makes them “wagyu” comes down to a few key factors including genetics, feeding, and raising practices. Image: instagram | @zestie.my

“I still remember our first wagyu,” the owner said, grinning. “After we slaughtered it, we were surprised—the marbling was really, really good.”

Today, the farm’s wagyu beef is sold in 167 outlets across Malaysia, and demand shows no signs of slowing down.

The farm also provides cattle for Korban

But it’s not all about luxury cuts. The farm is also deeply involved in supplying cows for Korban, an important Islamic tradition where animals are sacrificed during Eid al-Adha as a form of worship and charity. The meat is then distributed among family, friends, and especially those in need. Colla Cattle Farm has five feedlots, four of which are dedicated to preparing cows for this religious observance.

Their Korban cattle start at RM4,900, while premium breeds like wagyu, Angus, and Charolais are priced higher. In fact, during one Korban season, the farm pulled in a staggering RM8 million in revenue.

They have a special Halal slaughter box to speed things up

The owner also proudly showed off the farm’s Halal slaughter box – a specially designed unit where cows are slaughtered manually (in accordance with halal requirements), and then processed using automated systems to keep things quick and efficient. In a record-breaking feat back in 2020, they managed to slaughter 799 cows in just 96 hours, all done halal.

Image: instagram | @zestie.my

What about their cows’ diets? These bovines aren’t munching on just grass. The farm creates its own livestock feed, using a blend of 13 different raw materials, ensuring the cows stay healthy and their meat stays top-notch.

And here’s the best part of the story: the man behind it all didn’t even come from a farming background. Before cows became his business, he was a chartered accountant. Talk about a career switch!

From spreadsheets to stud cows, this unlikely cattle farmer has turned a humble Malaysian farm into a wagyu-producing powerhouse.

