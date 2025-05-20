Cameron Highlands’ Traffic Mess: Grand New Roads Planned, But Still No Parking In Sight
Officials are betting big on a four-year road project while locals just want a place to park their cars. Welcome to paradise’s parking problem.
A new chapter in the ongoing traffic saga is unfolding in the misty heights of Cameron Highlands.
The recently unveiled comprehensive road development project, which will span from 2025 to 2029, has reignited debates about the effectiveness of infrastructure solutions in this environmentally sensitive tourist hotspot.
It came in the wake of last year’s RM122 million road and bypass project which was meant to solve Cameron Highlands’ traffic woes.
That project, announced by Pahang Local Government chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff, focused on upgrading the McDonald’s roundabout to the Brinchang junction stretch and implementing a one-way system at Kea Farm.
The New Master Plan
The newly proposed project is significantly more ambitious in scope.
Major infrastructure works:
- 3.3km new two-lane road from Royal Lily to Golf Course
- Dual carriageway expansions across multiple sections
- One-way loop systems near Padang Golf
- Four bridge replacements on FT59 and FT434
- 2km four-lane expansion from Time Tunnel to Kea Farm
- An additional 1km four-lane expansion to Section 70.8
Supporting infrastructure:
- Pedestrian walkways and motorcycle shelters
- Street lighting improvements
- Drainage systems
- Geotechnical works
- Environmental protection measures
Project Timeline:
- Planning phase: December 2024 – September 2026
- Construction: September 2026 – March 2029
- Total duration: 4.25 years
Road Plan Misses the Parking Plot
While the extensive road works might appear impressive on paper, community leaders argue that the fundamental problem remains unaddressed: insufficient parking at key tourist spots like Kea Farm.
Regional Environmental Awareness for Cameron Highlands (REACH) president Dilip Martin emphasises, “It’s deeply disappointing that authorities continue to propose elaborate road networks while overlooking the basic need for adequate parking facilities.”
While included in the scope, the project’s environmental protection measures have done little to allay fears about its impact on the highland ecosystem.
The extended construction period of nearly four years raises additional concerns about prolonged environmental stress on this fragile environment.
Are Simpler Solutions Being Overlooked?
REACH’s alternative proposal remains straightforward and potentially more effective:
- Multi-story parking facilities at key tourist locations
- Covered pedestrian bridges
- Enhanced public transport options
While the total project cost hasn’t been officially announced, the extensive scope suggests a significant increase from the previous RM122 million allocation.
This raises questions about value for money and whether simpler, more targeted solutions might better serve the community’s needs.
Local businesses and residents would also face the prospect of nearly four years of construction-related disruptions.
Hence, the question remains whether the end result justifies the extended inconvenience and environmental impact.
Four Years, Multiple Road Expansions, and Millions In Spending
As Cameron Highlands stands at this crucial juncture, the debate continues about whether to pursue extensive infrastructure development or more focused, immediate solutions.
While the authorities proceed with their comprehensive road development plan, the community’s call for simpler, more direct solutions to the parking crisis continues to echo through the highland valleys.
The success of this massive undertaking will ultimately be judged not just by its completion but by its actual effectiveness in solving the region’s persistent traffic and tourism challenges.
As construction begins in late 2026, only time will tell if this elaborate solution will finally bring relief to Cameron Highlands’ long-standing traffic woes.
