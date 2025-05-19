[Watch] The RM25K Box: Malaysia’s RM180M Solution To A Non-Existent Problem?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amid the sweltering heat of Malaysian streets, a peculiar government initiative is raising eyebrows and temperatures alike.

The MyKiosk program, touted as a modernisation effort for street vendors, has become a textbook example of how not to spend public funds.

Former Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) councillor Mak Khuin Weng, known for his straight-talking analysis of public policies, breaks down the math in a way that would make any taxpayer wince.

“Seven thousand plus kiosks at RM25,000 each,” he explains, “with a monthly rental of just RM300. You’d need seven years just to break even – and that’s assuming everything goes perfectly.”

The irony? Malaysia already had a perfectly functional system for street vendors.

It’s beautifully simple: local councils designate specific areas and times for markets, draw some lines on the ground, and let vendors bring their own equipment.

This time-tested method still works like a charm every Ramadan, transforming streets into vibrant bazaars without burning a hole in public coffers.

Trading Chalk for Steel: A RM180M Lesson In Overthinking

“It’s basic cost-benefit analysis,” Mak points out with the weariness of someone who’s seen too many overengineered solutions to simple problems.

“The old system’s main expense was literally drawing lines on the ground. Now we’re spending RM25,000 per unit to avoid using chalk?

The MyKiosk saga has been dominating social media conversations for days now.

“While the government hashtags its way through social media with #MADANIBekerja (MADANI Works), they think people will look it up and use it to highlight the good work done by the government. It’s okay, let us use the hashtag to highlight Madani’s excellence the way they want it,” Mak quipped.

Mak opined that, as other crucial subsidy programs face cuts, these kiosks were merely the product of leadership that had no intention of ensuring cost-effective government spending.

As Mak puts it, with the resigned humour of a seasoned observer, “Sometimes, the best solution is already in place. You just need to avoid messing it up.”

Supplier’s Ads Reveal RM85M Markup In MyKiosk Program?

Meanwhile, MCA has alleged what appears to be significant price inflation in the MyKiosk program.

Through a detailed exposé presented by their Public Services and Complaints Department, MCA revealed troubling discrepancies in the procurement of these standardised street vendor kiosks.

According to MCA’s investigation, while the government is paying RM25,000 per kiosk unit, a supplier openly advertises identical units on social media platforms for just RM12,800.

This revelation becomes more alarming considering the program’s massive scale, with over 7,000 units ordered, the price difference amounts to an extra RM85.4 million in public funds.

The party’s investigation team uncovered the supplier’s TikTok marketing materials, adding to the impression of inflated pricing.

These advertisements show kiosks with exact specifications—including hydraulic windows, LED lighting, and solar panels—all available at the lower market rate. MCA pointed out that basic business principles suggest bulk orders of this magnitude should typically result in discounts, not a 95% markup.

However, the supplier has publicly distanced itself from the controversy, stating on social media: “I understand you want to check and balance the current government, but don’t use my company and project as your medium. I’m just a supplier. I have nothing to do with the tender process, ministerial discussions, or anything else.”

Ministry Defends RM180M Price Tag, Cites Upgrades and High Adoption

The government, however, tells a different story. Through a series of explanatory infographics, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) defends the MyKiosk program as a transparent initiative supporting small traders.

They justify the price jump from RM15,000 (MyKiosk 1.0) to RM25,000 (MyKiosk 2.0) by citing enhanced features: upgraded solar capacity from 300W to 1,000W, LED lighting systems, and improved mechanical infrastructure.

The numbers tell an intriguing tale: 349 contractors were appointed for MyKiosk 1.0 and 446 for MyKiosk 2.0, all through local authorities’ open quotation processes.

The ministry proudly points to an 84.35% occupancy rate for MyKiosk 1.0 (2,690 out of 3,189 units) and a growing 61.5% for MyKiosk 2.0 (2,497 out of 4,054 units).

Beyond Numbers: The Vendor Perspective

The ministry maintained that an August 2022 feasibility study justified the program’s expansion with an additional RM100 million allocation for 2024. However, critics note that the National Audit Department has yet to release any report on the project.

For many vendors, the program has transformed their daily operations.

They report multiple benefits: a guaranteed spot to operate rain or shine, freedom from the nomadic search for daily locations, and a more presentable, professional appearance that instils customer confidence.

The permanent, lockable spaces eliminate daily setup and teardown hassles, while the standardised kiosks resolve licensing concerns and reduce encounters with enforcement officers.

