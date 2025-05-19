From Malaysian Kitchen to Arctic Vault: Local Herb Mix Makes It To The “Doomsday” Seed Bank

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In the icy wilderness of the North Pole lies one of the most secure and surreal places on earth – the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, also known as the “Doomsday Vault”.

Buried deep inside a mountain on the Norwegian island of Spitsbergen, this facility was built to safeguard the genetic diversity of the world’s crops, acting as a backup in case of natural disasters, war, or climate catastrophe. It houses over a million seed samples from across the globe – an insurance policy for humanity’s food future.

And now, it includes something uniquely Malaysian.

In a surprising and heartwarming twist, a small premixed herb product from Malaysia called Herbaratus has earned a spot in the vault. The product’s founder, a Malaysian man who started the business from his own kitchen, recently shared the news on TikTok.

“From a small kitchen in Malaysia to the quiet frozen lands at the end of the world. Herbaratus has reached here,” he wrote in the caption, overlaying a photo of the iconic snowy entrance to the seed vault.

From humble beginnings to securing future food supply

In the post, the founder shares the deeply personal story behind Herbaratus. What started as a simple, homegrown remedy created to help his wife eventually evolved into a product with a much broader vision.

He explained that the idea came from a genuine need to create something simple, easy, and useful – especially in tough or extreme circumstances.

“We realised early on how important it is to have something that’s convenient but also reliable. Something that anyone could use, even when resources are limited,” he said in the caption.

His time in the north pole was not all work and no play, though. A separate video on TikTok shows how Malaysians will stay Malaysians no matter where they are.

The Herbaratus founder was handling a rental car delivery which he plans to use for sightseeing, and he went out into the blistering cold in just his t-shirt and kain pelikat.

Imagine that. There’s someone from Malaysia all the way out in the northern tundra right now, wearing a kain pelikat. Oh and slippers too.

A place among the world’s most important seeds

Inclusion in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault isn’t just symbolic – it’s a recognition of the potential value of a crop or plant in the broader picture of global food security.

The Vault stores seeds from nations, researchers, and even independent developers, and the fact that a Malaysian small-business owner could contribute speaks volumes about the evolving understanding of what counts as essential for the future.

The inclusion of Herbaratus in the Svalbard Global Seed Vault not only puts Malaysia on the map in a unique way, but also highlights how local, heartfelt innovations can find a place in humanity’s global future.

As climate uncertainty and global instability loom larger than ever, stories like this remind us that sometimes, the solutions of tomorrow can come from the quiet corners of today.

