RM16 Pasar Malam ‘Shark Fin’ Soup: Three Pieces Of Fake Abalone And A Few Glass Noodles

It’s a tale as old as time in Malaysia: the promise of comfort food at the pasar malam (night market), where hungry souls wander between stalls seeking their next affordable feast.

But when Erica Lee handed over RM16 – about the price of a decent lunch at a casual restaurant – for what was marketed as “shark fin soup” at Bukit Indah 2’s night market in Johor Bahru, she wasn’t prepared for what she’d find floating in her bowl.

“A few lonely strands of glass noodles, some egg strips, and three microscopic pieces of fake abalone swimming in thickened broth,” Lee describes, still sounding bewildered by the experience.

That’s what RM16 gets you these days?

Let’s be clear – this isn’t about authenticity or luxury expectations at a night market.

As Lee shared on Facebook, “Nobody goes to a pasar malam expecting fine dining.” What they do expect, however, is fair value for money – a basic street food principle that seems increasingly under threat.

The Math Doesn’t Add Up

The incident has struck a chord with Malaysians, who’ve long considered night markets their go-to for affordable, satisfying meals.

When a bowl of glorified starch water costs as much as a proper meal elsewhere, it raises uncomfortable questions about the direction of our beloved street food culture.

“If supermarket prices are RM10 and vendors charge RM12, that’s normal markup,” Lee explains.

But RM16 for what’s essentially fancy water? That’s not expensive – that’s daylight robbery.

The plot thickens as other victims have come forward with similar stories, suggesting this isn’t just one hungry customer’s bad luck.

It’s a symptom of a larger issue: the delicate balance between vendor sustainability and customer satisfaction in an era of rising costs.

The People’s Kitchen

For generations, Malaysian night markets have been the great equaliser—places where everyone, regardless of budget, can find something good to eat.

But as Lee’s expensive bowl of disappointment shows, that social contract might be starting to crack.

“The magic of pasar malam is getting good food at fair prices,” Lee reminds us.

When that trust breaks down, we’re not just losing money – we’re losing a piece of our culture.

So next time you’re wandering through the fragrant maze of your local night market, let Lee’s RM16 lesson be your guide.

The soul of Malaysian street food isn’t in fancy names or premium pricing – it’s in honest value and full bellies.

And sometimes, that means knowing when to walk away from an overpriced bowl of soup, no matter how fancy it claims to be.

all food price hikes up in Malaysia because people viral it and the rest of the people buy it. FOMO



They are the enablers of unreasonable price for all types of food.



example pasar malam food price are close enough with dining in kedai. ada makanan pasar malam lg mahal pun ada

