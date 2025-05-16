[Watch] TLDM Boat Rams Tourist Vessel In Langkawi Demo Gone Wrong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) speedboat lost control and collided with a stationary tourist vessel on Thursday (15 May) afternoon near Resorts World Langkawi.

The incident, which occurred at 4:34 PM, has cast a sombre shadow over the upcoming Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA ’25).

Meant to display the navy’s rescue capabilities, the practice run resulted instead in two security personnel requiring medical attention at Sultanah Maliha Hospital.

While the tourist boat bore the brunt of the impact with visible structural damage, its passengers miraculously escaped unharmed.

Langkawi District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Shariman Ashari, confirmed that the navy vessel carried five crew members when it veered off course and struck the anchored tourist boat.

The collision, captured on video by nearby onlookers, quickly spread across social media.

It showed the dramatic moment the navy speedboat rammed into the tourist vessel’s side.

Mishap Casts Shadow Over LIMA ’25 Preparations

As the sun set over Langkawi’s usually tranquil waters, questions began to surface about what went wrong during what should have been a well-rehearsed manoeuvre.

TLDM’s official statement, released through its Maritime Media Centre, offered only sparse details, focusing solely on the loss of control of their vessel.

While the Navy announced the formation of an investigation board to determine the cause, the question of whether human error or technical failure led to the incident remains unclear.

The contrast between the Navy’s concise official statement and earlier eyewitness accounts of a collision suggests that more details may emerge as the investigation unfolds.

The timing couldn’t be more delicate.

LIMA ’25, one of the region’s premier maritime and aerospace exhibitions, will open this weekend in Langkawi.

The incident has inevitably raised questions about safety protocols during military demonstrations, even in controlled settings.

For now, the waters off Resorts World Langkawi have returned to their usual calm, but the ripples from this incident will likely be felt throughout the upcoming exhibition.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sinar Harian.

