This Temple Near KLCC Gives Out Free Vegetarian Lunch Twice A Week – And It’s Delicious

Tucked just a short stroll away from the bustling Suria KLCC shopping mall, amidst the city’s concrete towers and honking traffic, lies a serene oasis serving more than just spiritual peace. The Dharma Realm Guan Yin Monastery in Kuala Lumpur is quietly drawing crowds – not just for prayers, but for lunch.

Every Friday and Sunday, from 11am to 2pm, the temple’s canteen offers free vegetarian meals to anyone who walks in. Yes, free – no questions asked, no strings attached. All they ask is for diners to help themselves, and clean up after.

Image: TRP

The setup is simple and humble: long, stainless steel tables and benches that feel more school canteen than fancy food court – but that doesn’t stop the lunchtime throng. Office workers, curious tourists, and even regular KL-ites queue up for a taste of something rare in this city – a meal that’s wholesome, meatless, and costs absolutely nothing on certain days.

The food? Surprisingly varied and flavourful. It’s a buffet-style spread featuring dishes like stir-fried cabbage, bok choy, okra, and other seasonal greens – all cooked in light, healthy styles.

Standouts include the temple’s vegetarian char siew (so convincing it might fool a few meat lovers), curry vegetables, and even savoury marmite potatoes. And unlike your typical mamak restaurant, everything is cooked with less oil and salt, in line with the monastery’s philosophy of mindful and healthy eating.

Image: TRP

On regular days (when meals aren’t free), you can still eat here for a very wallet-friendly RM9 to RM11, depending on what ends up on your plate – still cheaper than most food courts or hawker stalls in the area.

It’s also fully self-service, so don’t expect waiters or table numbers. Grab a plate, help yourself, enjoy your meal, and remember to clear your table afterward. Bins are provided for leftover food, and volunteers handle the washing up – a small but important act of communal respect.

Image: TRP

Image: TRP

While many may stumble upon the canteen through word of mouth or a friend’s recommendation, the Dharma Realm Guan Yin Monastery has long been a spiritual pillar in the city.

Established in the early 1990s by the Dharma Realm Buddhist Association, the monastery follows the Mahayana tradition, promoting compassion, vegetarianism, and community service. Its serene prayer hall, statues of the Bodhisattva Guan Yin, and the soft rhythm of chanting provide a quiet contrast to the hustle just outside its gates.

So if you’re in the city on a Friday or Sunday and feel like skipping the KLCC food court crowd, swing by this spot instead.

