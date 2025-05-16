Restaurant’s Social Media Shaming Backfires, Customer Proves Payment With Digital Receipts

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A restaurant owner learned the hard way about fact-checking when they publicly accused a family of dining and dashing, only to be proven embarrassingly wrong.

The drama unfolded when the restaurant posted CCTV footage of an unsuspecting family, essentially blasting them across social media for allegedly skipping out on their bill.

There was just one problem: they had actually paid in full through an e-wallet.

The wrongly accused customer posted online, rightfully frustrated at having their family’s faces plastered across social media as alleged dine-and-dashers.

They could check CCTV of us eating and leaving, but somehow missed checking their own cashier footage of us paying?

Digital Receipts Save the Day

Fortunately, the customers had kept their digital receipts, which quickly turned the tables on the trigger-happy restaurant owner.

The evidence was clear: transaction records showed the meal had been paid for through an electronic wallet service.

While the restaurant eventually deleted its accusatory post and apologised, social media users weren’t buying it.

The incident led to a broader conversation about business ethics and the dangers of public shaming before verification.

The takeaway? In 2025, your digital paper trail might save you from public humiliation.

As one commenter said, “Always keep your e-wallet receipts – you never know when you’ll need to prove your innocence.”

Legal Framework and Penalties

The incident has highlighted the complex intersection of privacy rights and business practices in the digital age.

While some commenters felt the establishment took a diplomatic approach by suggesting customers “probably forgot to pay” rather than making direct accusations, the situation still raised significant legal concerns.

In Malaysia, while posting photos of individuals without consent isn’t strictly forbidden, it navigates a delicate legal territory.

Such actions could violate Section 509 of the Penal Code, which protects personal modesty and privacy.

Violations can result in serious consequences, including up to five years imprisonment and fines.

Additionally, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 further restricts the transmission of potentially offensive content through network services, carrying penalties of up to RM50,000 and possible imprisonment.

In Malaysia, there are currently no laws against taking a picture of someone without their knowledge. Tapi menurut @AzmiAssociates, Under Section 509 of the Penal Code, it is a criminal offence to “intrude upon the privacy” of a person; however (contd) — memdiy (@albeitdiy) October 24, 2023

