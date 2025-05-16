Looking To Start A Franchise? Here’s What These Local Brands Are Offering

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok has once again served up something interesting – this time, from the bustling halls of Franchise International Malaysia (FIM) 2025. The viral video comes courtesy of ATF Food City, and it’s got aspiring business owners buzzing about franchise opportunities from some well-loved local brands.

First up, Pappa Rich, the beloved homegrown eatery known for its Malaysian comfort food, is offering a franchise fee of just RM50,000 for five years. Not bad if you’ve always dreamed of running your own kopitiam-style spot!

If coffee is more your thing, Old Town is serving up their franchise a little differently – through a coffee vending machine concept priced at RM80,000. Think of it as bringing the Old Town White Coffee experience to high-traffic locations without the need for a full cafe.

Old Town White Coffee has been around since 1999 and the brand has built itself quite a solid reputation among Malaysians. Image: Old Town White Coffee

For pizza lovers, US Pizza is offering their slice of the business for RM350,000. Known for bold local flavours and generous toppings, this one could be a hit in neighbourhood malls or townships.

LaundryBar, the familiar self-service laundromat brand, is going big with a franchise starting from RM400,000. A solid option if you’re looking for something outside the F&B space.

People will always need to do their laundry, right? Image: Facebook | LaundryBar-HQ

Feeling fancy? Kenny Rogers Roasters, the rotisserie chicken chain with a loyal following, is offering franchises priced between RM600,000 and RM1,000,000. Premium pricing, but it comes with a premium name.

Snack lovers might want to check out Happy Potato Malaysia – they’re offering their crispy goodness through a franchise deal ranging from RM130,000 to RM200,000. Perfect for food trucks, kiosks, or casual outlets.

Last but definitely not least, WeDrink, the iced tea chain, is offering its franchise for RM130,000.

Should you look into franchising?

Franchising is becoming a smart and accessible way for Malaysians to dip their toes into business without starting from scratch. Instead of building a brand from the ground up, franchisees get to ride on proven business models, established branding, and existing customer loyalty.

Whether you’re aiming for a side hustle or planning to go full-time, there’s a franchise model to suit almost every budget and interest – from F&B to services like laundry. With more local brands opening up opportunities and flexible entry points, now might be the best time to explore how franchising can fit into your entrepreneurial journey.

