[Watch] Asia’s Energy Revolution: PETRONAS Gears Up For Game-Changing Summit

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PETRONAS just dropped the details of its upcoming Energy Asia 2025, and it’s not your typical corporate snooze-fest.

Picture this: 4,000 of the world’s energy minds descending on Kuala Lumpur this June, all focused on one burning question—how do we power Asia’s future without burning up the planet?

At today’s (15 May) “Lunch Escape” media preview in Kuala Lumpur, PETRONAS gathered nearly 100 media mavens and communications pros to spill the tea on what’s coming.

Think of it as the trailer before the blockbuster—except instead of superheroes, we’re talking about saving the world through smart energy solutions.

This isn’t just another conference with people in suits discussing presentations: it is about real solutions for real problems.

And spoiler alert: nobody can do this alone.

East Side Story: Asia’s Energy Transition Takes Centre Stage

The lunch talk, aptly named “Road to Energy Asia 2025”, proved to be far more than just another corporate gathering.

The panel session brought together some serious heavy hitters: PETRONAS’s own Datin Arni Laily Anwarrudin (who heads Energy Asia and Strategy), S&P Global’s Smarco Ho (the APAC consulting wizard from CERAWeek), and AWS Malaysia’s Country Manager Peter Murray.

With representatives from both multinational giants and government-linked powerhouses, the discussion cut straight to the heart of what makes Asia’s energy transition unique.

These industry captains shared insights beyond the usual corporate speak, offering a glimpse into the strategic dialogues that will drive global energy transformation through a distinctly Asian lens.

PETRONAS’s Triple Threat: Talk, Tech, and Tomorrow

PETRONAS vice president of group strategic relations and communications Ir Norafizal Mat Saad is not mincing words about what it takes to revolutionise Asia’s energy future.

The energy transition cannot be achieved in isolation. Public and private sector collaborations as well as public education is key to driving the transformation of the energy landscape and supporting ecosystems.

He added that the preview session had three clear missions: spark buzz around Energy Asia 2025, open direct channels between media and industry experts, and deepen everyone’s grasp of where the energy sector is headed.

The main event, which will run from 16 to 18 June at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, will bring together an A-list roster of 180 speakers from 50 countries.

But here’s where it gets interesting – they’re also setting up an “Energy Park,” which is basically a Disneyland for energy tech geeks.

From AI to Zero Carbon: PETRONAS’s All-In Energy Vision

Think startup pioneers rubbing shoulders with deep-pocketed investors, all while checking out the latest in clean energy innovations.

The conference is tackling everything from the obvious (how to keep the lights on while saving the planet) to the nitty-gritty (making green energy actually work for Asia’s unique challenges).

And they’re not just talking about solar panels and wind turbines—we’re also looking at AI, fancy fuels, and ways to ensure nobody gets left behind in this massive energy makeover.

Bottom line? This isn’t your grandfather’s energy conference.

It’s where the future of Asia’s power is decided—and this time, everyone’s invited to the party.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.