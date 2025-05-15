TikToker Sheds Light On Pahang’s Elephant Sanctuary – FYI It’s Not A Zoo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video by @cca.adventures is making waves for all the right reasons – shedding light on a lesser-known elephant sanctuary in Malaysia that’s not a zoo, despite what many might think.

In the video, the content creator visits the National Elephant Conservation Centre (NECC) in Kuala Gandah, Pahang – about an hour and a half from Kuala Lumpur – and gives a heartfelt breakdown of what the place is all about. Spoiler alert: It’s not your typical animal attraction.

“This isn’t a zoo. It’s a conservation center set up in 1989 by Perhilitan,” he explains, referring to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

Some of the elephants can’t be released to the wild due to injuries

The NECC is home to 17 elephants, but before anyone jumps to conclusions about the low number, the TikToker clears things up: these elephants can’t be released into the wild.

Image: TikTok | @cca.adventures

Some have suffered injuries – including missing limbs from man-made traps – making a return to the jungle impossible. Others play a vital role in helping Perhilitan relocate wild elephants safely by forming bonds with them first.

A natural environment, far from human conflict

Nestled in the Krau Wildlife Reserve, the center offers a natural environment where elephants can live peacefully, away from human conflict. And despite the high costs of care, entry is free for visitors – a huge plus for families and animal lovers looking to learn more about conservation.

He also highlighted some practical tips: bring a hat, stay hydrated, and dress for hot weather — because yes, you will be sweating. Fortunately, the NECC is well-equipped with restrooms, a prayer space, a restaurant, souvenir shops, a small bazaar, and it’s accessible for disabled visitors. Tour guides are available for a fee, offering deeper insight into the elephants and their ecosystem.

One major positive? The center banned elephant rides in 2012, calling the practice unethical due to its harmful impact on the animals’ spines.

The TikToker wraps up his visit by reminding viewers that this isn’t a place for flashy entertainment. It’s a quiet, educational stop where an hour is enough to take it all in — and every moment spent there supports a mission that matters.

The NECC is open daily from 10:30am to 3:30pm. So if you’re planning a meaningful day trip with a side of nature and a whole lot of heart, this might just be your next destination.

@cca.adventures Disebabkan Kes sedih yang berlaku baru-baru ni, meh datang sini untuk belajar lebih tentang haiwan majestic Malaysia ni. 📍National Elephant Conservation Centre, Kuala Gandah, Lebuhraya Pantai Timur, Kampung Cempaka Kanan, 28500 Lanchang, Pahang ♬ original sound – Adventures Malaysia

