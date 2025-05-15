[Photos] LEGO Dreams Take Flight: Malaysia Launches Asia’s Most Epic Brick Battle

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Remember when building LEGO meant sitting on your bedroom floor, dreaming up castles and spaceships?

Well, LEGOLAND Malaysia just cranked that childhood dream up to eleven with their 2025 School Challenge – and this time, they’re sending winners all the way to Korea.

This isn’t your average school competition: kids from across Asia, armed with nothing but LEGO bricks and wild imaginations, competing to build their dream destinations.

Whether it’s an underwater city or a space colony, if you can dream it, you can brick it.

LEGO’s Got Talent: Meet the Brick-Building Prodigy Who’s Seen It All

“It’s basically like ‘Masterchef’ meets LEGO, but cooler,” says 17-year-old Nathanael Yap, a three-time champion who’s practically LEGO royalty at this point.

This competition changed my whole outlook on learning. Who knew education could be this fun?

What’s New in the Brick Game? This year’s challenge is serving up some serious upgrades.

For starters, they’ve added a speed-building showdown that sounds like it came straight out of a reality TV show – 45 minutes to build something amazing while judges and spectators watch.

Talk about pressure!

The Prize Package: Where Dreams Get Oppa-Sized

But here’s the real deal: winners get to jet off to LEGOLAND Korea (if you’re in the older categories) or score a sweet staycation at LEGOLAND Malaysia (for the junior builders).

Plus, all finalists get to live it up with a 3D2N stay at the LEGOLAND Hotel – because who doesn’t want to sleep in a room where even the walls are LEGO-themed?

The challenge is split into three age groups:

Junior Builders (7-9 years)

Primary Powerhouses (10-12 years)

Secondary Masterminds (13-17 years)

Each team needs 3-4 students and one teacher (probably to make sure nobody eats the pieces).

From Bricks to Big Breaks: Why This Isn’t Just Child’s Play

CS Lim, LEGOLAND Malaysia’s VP, isn’t just playing around.

“This isn’t just about building cool stuff,” he explains during the launch event in TRX today.

We’re talking problem-solving, critical thinking – the kind of skills these kids will need in the real world.

Even online travel agency Trip.com’s getting in on the action.

Their Malaysia GM, Stephane Thong, is stoked about sending winners to Korea.

Think about it – these kids will go from building their dream destinations to actually visiting one!

Want In on the Action?

If you’ve got kids (or are a teacher with some LEGO-obsessed students), registration’s open until 15 June.

Just hit up LEGOLAND Malaysia’s website and follow their socials for the inside scoop.

This isn’t just another school competition – it’s where dreams get built, brick by brick.

Whether your kid’s the next master builder or just loves creating, this is their chance to turn LEGO dreams into reality.

And hey, who knows? They might just end up building their way to Korea.

