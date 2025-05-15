Man Found Hanged From A Tree In KL City Centre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man of unknown ethnicity was discovered this afternoon hanged from a tree with a black electrical wire.

The body was already decomposed with insect activity.

After the investigation, police found no criminal elements and are currently treating the case as a sudden death.

The incident was discovered around 3:44 PM today in a wooded area opposite Hard Rock Cafe along Jalan Sultan Ismail in the city centre.

Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, the Dang Wangi district police chief, said police were mobilised to the scene after receiving the report.

Police Seek Public Help in Identifying Deceased

The deceased was an adult male, but due to the advanced state of decomposition, police are currently unable to confirm his identity and age.

When discovered, the deceased was found suspended from a tree branch with a black electrical wire around his neck. He wore a grey T-shirt, light blue shorts with a belt, and blue sandals.

He added that police currently only found noticeable ligature marks on the deceased’s neck, while other injuries could not be determined.

The body has been sent to the Hospital Kuala Lumpur forensics department for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Adapted from report by Malaysia Gazette and Sin Chew.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.