Malaysia Airlines Warns Of Scammers Posing As Customer Service Representatives

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The public is urged to remain vigilant against scammers impersonating Malaysia Airlines customer service representatives and to be wary of suspicious messages or comments.

Malaysia Airlines has noticed an increasing number of fake accounts contacting passengers through the comments section of their official social media accounts while posing as customer service representatives.

The airline warns the public not to engage with these scammers.

They may attempt to obtain personal and payment information, potentially luring victims to click on fraudulent links.

Malaysia Airlines has issued a public advisory urging customers to engage only with its verified social media accounts – the official Facebook page @malaysiaairlines and X (formerly Twitter) account @MAS, both marked with blue verification checkmarks.

The airline emphasises that customers should alternatively use its official live chat channels for any inquiries or assistance.

Rising Vigilance Among Customers

In a recent incident in February, a customer, Akash Gupta, reported receiving messages from a suspicious Twitter handle, @call_centr569, that attempted to obtain his debit/credit card details under the guise of offering compensation.

Malaysia Airlines promptly responded, advising the customer to report the fake account and avoid engaging with such suspicious profiles.

Hi, @akash_g95. Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We recommend you report the fake page and do not engage or respond to them. To avoid any potential scam and to ensure your safety, please access and avail of our services only via our official website… — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) February 2, 2025

In a more recent incident in April, a customer named Srikanth narrowly avoided being scammed after noticing that the account “@MAS_Airlines_” lacked the official blue verification tick.

He promptly alerted Malaysia Airlines about this fraudulent account and expressed concern about potential victims who might share personal information.

<<



To avoid any potential scam and to ensure your safety, please access and avail of our services only via our official website [https://t.co/ucux6yL5NW] and our official social media pages. -HF — Malaysia Airlines (@MAS) April 25, 2024

Adapted from report by Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.