Young Man Owes 14 Ah Longs After Failed Labubu Toy Business Venture

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 23-year-old Malaysian named Chen found himself in the crosshairs of loan sharks after a failed attempt to cash in on the collectible toy craze.

His story reads like a modern parable about the dangers of get-rich-quick schemes and predatory lending.

It started innocently enough.

Chen, hoping to ride the wave of the trendy toy market, invested heavily in Pokémon cards and the popular Labubu dolls – those cute, slightly creepy collectibles that were supposedly the next big thing.

But when the market didn’t play along, he found himself staring at a RM10,000 loss.

How RM30,000 in Shark Debt Became an RM93,000 Nightmare

That’s when things went from bad to worse.

Instead of coming clean to his family, Chen made the fateful decision to borrow from loan sharks—not just one or two, but 14 different groups, racking up nearly RM30,000 in loans.

It was classic quicksand: the more he struggled, the deeper he sank.

When he finally confessed to his parents, they managed to bail him out of most of the mess, paying off RM49,000 to settle with 12 of the loan sharks.

But two particularly aggressive lenders, who had only provided RM1,000 each, are now demanding astronomical returns of RM15,000 and RM29,000 respectively.

From Toy Business to Terror

Today, Chen’s dealing with more than just debt.

Loan sharks have plastered humiliating posters near his home and are threatening to splash red paint – a common intimidation tactic in Malaysia.

He’s since filed police reports in both Melaka and Kajang, and MCA’s Public Services head, Datuk Seri Michael Chong, is now involved in the case.

Let this be a lesson: when the dust settles on get-rich-quick schemes, the only ones who truly cash in are those charging 2900% interest on a thousand-ringgit loan.

From K-pop Stars to Social Media: The Making of Malaysia’s Labubu Bubble

Labubu dolls have taken Malaysia by storm, with collectors willing to shell out thousands for these trendy collectibles.

The craze hit fever pitch after Blackpink’s Lisa was spotted with a Labubu plush, sparking a social media frenzy that sent prices soaring.

Labubu’s influence grew when a TikTok video showed bandmate Rosé being introduced to the dolls at Lisa’s home, further fueling the collectibles’ must-have status.

Blackpink's Lisa Goes Viral With A Labubu Plush, Sparks Frenzy Among Brits – But Will You Pay £600 For It?



Read More: https://t.co/eaQKXXq1Ng pic.twitter.com/FmfftI2OtG — IBTimes UK (@IBTimesUK) April 30, 2025

The hype, fueled by influencers and K-pop stars, has created a vibrant online community where enthusiasts showcase their collections and trading activities.

But the bubble may be bursting.

Over 230 Malaysian investors have filed complaints regarding potential losses, even as Pop Mart, the company behind Labubu, reports doubled profits during the craze.

READ MORE: [Watch] Labubu Thief’s Underwear Heists: Man Stuffs Collectibles Down Pants Three Times

Adapted from article by China Press.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.