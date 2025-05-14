Woman Loses RM5K After Answering A Call From “Boss”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian woman just lost RM5,000 to a scammer who perfectly mimicked her boss’s voice using artificial intelligence (AI).

Welcome to 2025, folks, where you can no longer trust your own ears.

It’s 5:30 PM, just another mundane workday at a local shop. The company phone won’t stop ringing.

On the other end? A voice that’s unmistakably her boss—same tone, same speaking patterns, same everything.

The “boss” needs Touch ‘n Go (TnG) PINs urgently. Nothing unusual there; he’s asked for similar favours before.

Trust Me, I Sound Just Like Your Boss

So our protagonist does what any good employee would—she runs from convenience store to convenience store, buying PINs worth RM5,000.

The voice on the phone keeps pushing for more, creating that perfect pressure cooker of urgency and authority.

Then comes the gut punch: After sending the final PIN, the line goes dead.

Phone’s switched off. And when she finally reaches her actual boss? Yeah, you guessed it – he never made that call.

“It was an AI voice scam,” the police later told her, probably with the same resignation as a doctor delivering bad news.

These scammers are using artificial intelligence to clone voices, turning our trust in familiar voices into their latest hunting ground.

When Every Call Could Be a Con

This isn’t some high-tech heist targeting corporations. It’s happening to regular people, in regular shops, on regular afternoons.

And if you’re thinking, “That wouldn’t happen to me,” remember—this woman had every reason to believe she was talking to her actual boss.

Here’s the raw truth: In 2025, hanging up on an unknown caller isn’t rude—it’s self-defence.

Your voice is now something that can be stolen and weaponised against your loved ones.

So next time your phone rings, remember this story.

Because in a world where AI can make anyone sound like anyone else, maybe the only voice we should trust is the little one in our heads saying, “Wait a minute, let me double-check this.”

Stay woke, folks. The scammers sure are.

READ MORE: You Can’t Ignore Calls Forever! Get This PDRM-Approved App & Say Bye-Bye To Scammers

READ MORE: [Watch] Chinese Heir Stages Own Kidnapping To Scam Mom Out Of RM2.9M

READ MORE: Just Another Scam Case, Says Bank Staff To Customer Who Couldn’t Afford RM12 Card Fee After Scam

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.