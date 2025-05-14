[Watch] Chinese Heir Stages Own Kidnapping To Scam Mom Out Of RM2.9M

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a plot that reads more like a Netflix drama than real life, an 18-year-old Chinese international student’s elaborate scheme to extract millions from his wealthy parents has spectacularly backfired in Kuala Lumpur.

Ye Yingxi, a fresh-faced management student, and his 23-year-old accomplice Zhang Runbao, a National University of Singapore (NUS) student, thought they had crafted the perfect plan.

Their theatrical production?

A carefully orchestrated fake kidnapping in a Kuala Lumpur hotel room, complete with all the trimmings of a B-grade crime thriller.

When Grandpa Says No, Rich Kid Goes Nuclear

The duo’s performance on 2 May included a dramatic video call showing young Ye half-naked, bound, and gagged – a scene designed to convince his Dubai-based mother that her worst nightmare had come true.

The amateur actors even threw in some waterboarding and physical abuse scenes for extra effect, demanding a cool 5 million yuan (RM2.9 million) for junior’s safe return.

What makes this tale even more intriguing is the backstory.

Just two months earlier, Ye had approached his grandfather with a sob story about falling victim to a “pig butchering scam” (a notorious crypto investment fraud), seeking RMB40,000 (RM23,937).

When grandpa said no, it seemed young Ye decided to level up his game.

News headline from China’s Beijing News (新京报) reporting about the kidnapping case.

From Luxury Life to Prison Cell: How a Scam Backfired

His mother, who runs a successful business in Dubai with her husband, was so convinced by the performance that she flew to Malaysia in early May, ready to empty her bank account to save her son.

Instead, she found herself giving statements at the Ampang Police District Headquarters, clutching two videos that had initially broken her heart.

Now, both students face up to ten years in prison, possible whipping, and fines—a harsh reality check for what they perhaps thought would be a quick payday.

Under Section 511 of the Penal Code, they could face imprisonment for up to half the maximum term provided under Section 420.

The duo also faces alternative charges under Section 417 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years or a fine upon conviction for similar fraudulent acts committed simultaneously.

Last Scene: A Courtroom Reality Check

Judge Azrul Darus granted bail at RM30,000 each with two sureties and ordered both accused to surrender their passports to the court as a bail condition.

The next mention date has been set for 27 May.

As they stood before Judge Azrul, their not-guilty pleas echoing in the courtroom, one can’t help but wonder: Was it worth trading a privileged education for a potential decade behind bars?

In the end, this cautionary tale reminds us that real life has a way of delivering consequences that no amount of theatrical planning can avoid.

For these two students, their final exam might just be in the school of hard knocks.

Adapted from article by Sin Chew and Malaysia Gazette.

