From Satay To Success: A Man’s Touching Return To His Old Job Sparks Nostalgia And Friendship

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a moving tribute to his past, an Indonesian man recently took to TikTok to share a heartwarming moment from his return to a place that once played a crucial role in his life – a humble satay stall in Kajang.

More than two decades ago, in 2001, Dr. H. Thoriqul Haq was a young student pursuing his Master’s degree at a local university here. To help pay for his tuition, he took up a job at Sate Emas Kajang.

Kajang has garnered a reputation for its satay, with many calling it the satay capital of Malaysia. Image: TripAdvisor

Fast forward to 2025, Thoriqul returned to that very same satay stall, this time not as a worker, but as a guest, eager to revisit the place that had once been a stepping stone in his journey. He was pleasantly surprised to find that not much had changed – the satay still had that same sweet taste that lingered in his memory after all these years.

Thoriqul later struck up a conversation with the lady behind the cashier counter. He told her he had worked there in 2001, back when he was a student. She smiled kindly but admitted she didn’t recognize him as she hadn’t been working there at the time. But when he mentioned the name Pakcik Rizal, the original owner of the stall, she warmly responded “That’s my younger brother”.

Curious, she then asked Thoriqul if he remembered Idris, the satay griller who had been a constant presence in the kitchen. She led him to the back, where Idris was still at work, fanning the flames and grilling satay just as he did years ago.

The reunion between Thoriqul and Idris was simple, genuine, and deeply touching as they chatted and laughed. Two old friends catching up as though no time had passed.

Thoriqul’s video has since resonated with many, reminding us all of the quiet sacrifices behind every success story, and the power of revisiting where we came from to appreciate how far we’ve come.

@cakthoriqofficial CERITANYA, saya dulu waktu kuliah S2 di Malaysia, pernah bekerja sebagai pelayan warung sate pada tahun 2001, sekitar satu tahun, untuk biaya kiliah. Nama warungnya SATE EMAS KAJANG miliknya Pak Cik Haji Mahful. Ternyata, warungnya masih ada, dan tidak berubah, rasa satenya juga masih sama kayak dulu, gurih manis. ♬ suara asli – CAK THORIQ

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.