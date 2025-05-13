[Watch] Milo Chicken With Bacon? Malaysians Said, ‘Let Us Show You The Halal Way’

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok video by Canadian creator @Myjanebrain has led to global outrage after showcasing a controversial “Mexican Chicken” recipe.

The original recipe, which involves dipping raw chicken in Milo powder and wrapping it in bacon, has now taken an unexpected turn in Malaysia.

Malaysians are attempting to “fix” the recipe by suggesting halal alternatives, such as replacing bacon with additional chicken or beef slices.

However, this adaptation has only added fuel to the ongoing controversy.

For Malaysians who consider Milo a beloved breakfast staple, this questionable use of their favourite chocolate malt drink remains hard to swallow, halal or not.

Food Safety Nightmare Unites Critics Worldwide

The original recipe has already drawn fierce criticism from a food safety point of view.

Critics warn about the dangers of cross-contamination from dipping raw chicken directly into a tin of Milo, which could potentially cause bacterial growth in the contaminated powder.

At the same time, Mexican viewers have also strongly rejected the recipe’s claimed authenticity, pointing out that while traditional Mexican mole sauce does contain chocolate, it’s completely different from Milo and requires numerous other ingredients and proper preparation.

The video continues to draw criticism across social media platforms, with comments ranging from “food waste” to “cultural appropriation.”

As one viral comment noted: “Tell me you can’t cook without telling me you can’t cook.”

Whether wrapped in bacon or additional chicken slices, this Milo-coated creation seems to unite food critics worldwide in collective disapproval.

