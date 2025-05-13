[Watch] “I’m Going Crazy!” — Malaysian Pays RM457 For Teh Tarik & Char Kway Teow In California

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When Malaysian YouTuber and radio host Chloe Tan Jia Tong walked into the Michelin-rated Ipoh Kopitiam in California, she wasn’t just hunting for a taste of home.

She was about to experience the surreal reality of paying nearly USD100 (RM435) for what would typically cost less than USD15 (RM65) back in Malaysia.

“I’m literally going crazy with these prices,” she tells her viewers, staring in disbelief at the USD95.25 bill (approximately RM414) for what Malaysians consider everyday comfort food: curry chicken rice, char kway teow (stir-fried noodles), chicken rice, vegetables, and the quintessential Malaysian teh tarik.

The price disparity doesn’t stop at Malaysian cuisine.

During her California adventure, she documented the startling cost of basic breakfast items—two eggs set her back USD12.50 (RM54.35), while a modest breakfast spread of turkey bacon, avocado tartine, smoked salmon omelette, and coffee drinks demands USD61.20 (RM266.09) after the mandatory 18% tip.

Tipping Culture Shock: Where A Thank You Isn’t Enough

“You can’t skip the tip here,” she explains to her Malaysian audience, where tipping culture isn’t the norm.

Servers rely on these tips for their income.

It’s just one of many cultural and economic adjustments that highlight the vast difference between American and Malaysian dining scenes.

Even everyday necessities tell the same story.

While Malaysians enjoy government-subsidised RON95 petrol at less than RM3 per litre, she shells out USD56.61 (RM246.13) for a full tank, with gas prices hovering around USD4.93 (RM21.43) per gallon.

To put it in perspective for Malaysian readers, American gas prices of USD4.93 (RM21.43) per gallon work out to about RM5.66 per litre, making fueling up back home nearly twice as expensive.

Food For Thought: The True Cost of Malaysian Cuisine Abroad

The viral food tour culminates with a USD20 (RM87) Hailey Bieber-inspired strawberry smoothie – a price that could buy several days’ worth of meals in Malaysia’s local food courts.

For Malaysians watching from home, these prices might seem outrageous, but they represent a larger truth about global food economics and the premium placed on “authentic” Asian cuisine in Western markets.

As one commenter noted, East or West, home is best.

Sometimes the best Malaysian food is the one you can actually afford to eat regularly back home.

