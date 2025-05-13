[Watch] Eight FRU Officers Die In Dawn Truck Crash, Echoing 1990’s Dark Chapter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Along the quiet stretch of Jalan Sungai Lampam in Langkap, Perak, history repeated itself in tragedy in the grey morning light.

The call came to fire services at 8:54 AM this morning (13 May), breaking the morning calm with grim urgency.

Eight members of Malaysia’s Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) – the nation’s elite riot police – lost their lives when their vehicle collided with a stone-laden truck that reportedly experienced steering failure.

They were heading home to Ipoh after a routine deployment during the Chitrapournami festival in Hilir Perak. Their shift was done, and their guard was finally lowered.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Sayani Saidon would later confirm what many feared – eight officers would never return home.

Their vehicle, carrying 18 personnel including the driver (six others were seriously injured and four with minor injuries), had become the latest chapter in a haunting legacy.

From Karak to Teluk Intan: History’s Cruel Echo in Blue

For veterans of the force, the morning’s news reopened old wounds.

The scene along Sungai Lampam Road echoed a darker day from 35 years ago, when another FRU unit faced catastrophe on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway.

On 28 February 1990, 11 officers from Troop 4B perished when their truck, leading a convoy of four FRU vehicles, collided with an express bus and was subsequently crushed by an oil tanker attempting to avoid the initial crash.

That day claimed Corporal Mohd Hilmi Ismail, Corporal Saaid Hassan, Lance Corporal Shahimi Lazim, and eight of their brothers-in-arms. (Pix: Kosmo)

Five died at the scene; six more would draw their last breaths at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Now, as rescue workers continue their grim task at Teluk Intan, the parallels are impossible to ignore.

Two generations, two tragedies, one continuing story of sacrifice in the line of duty. In the quiet morning hours, when most citizens were beginning their day, these officers were ending their watch – permanently.

The investigation continues, but for Malaysia’s police force, this morning has already earned its place in their book of remembrance – another dark chapter in the history of those who serve and protect.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kosmo.

