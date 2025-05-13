Teacher Misses Own Wedding After Principal Denies Leave From School Meeting?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a story that’s raising eyebrows, a bride in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, was notably absent from her own wedding after her school principal reportedly denied her leave to attend.

The reason? A scheduled Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting.

The incident came to light when a social media user shared that their mother attended what turned out to be a highly unusual wedding ceremony – one without its main participants.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 40,000 views and leading to public outrage.

“I Thought This Was Just a Rumour”

Local educator and social commentator Mohd Fadli Salleh initially thought the story was too outrageous to be true.

“I thought this was just a rumour. It’s unthinkable that someone wouldn’t be given leave for their own wedding,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

However, he later confirmed the incident’s authenticity.

The case has led to a heated debate about workplace empathy and administrative overreach in Malaysian schools.

Critics are questioning the principal’s judgment, with many pointing out that such strict management styles can damage staff morale and workplace relationships.

“Work becomes enjoyable when administrators understand, compromise, and make things easier for their subordinates,” Fadli noted in his commentary, highlighting how this incident represents a concerning example of bureaucracy gone wrong.

The Social Media Storm That Followed

The bride, who remains unnamed, reportedly followed the principal’s orders despite it being her wedding day—a detail that has only increased the public’s sympathy for her situation and criticism of the administration’s lack of compassion.

The incident has become a talking point about work-life balance and leadership in Malaysia’s education sector, with many calling for a review of school administrative policies.

While the story has sparked widespread outrage, the subsequent apology for any misunderstandings and careful backtracking by the original poster suggest there might be additional context not made public.

As is often the case with viral social media stories, the full picture may be more nuanced than initial reports suggested.

I don’t blame anyone. I’m not saying who’s right or wrong. I just feel sad to hear that the bride couldn’t attend her own wedding. That’s all.

He meant only to express sadness about the situation as related by the bride’s mother-in-law.

He also acknowledged that sharing the story may have inadvertently affected the reputation of those involved, and emphasised he wasn’t blaming anyone for what happened.

