Penang Kuih Seller Accused Of Strangling Cat At Cecil Street Market

A disturbing incident of alleged animal cruelty has emerged from Penang’s Cecil Street Market recently, where a kuih seller reportedly strangled a cat until “its eyes turned white”.

According to witnesses, the abuse occurred after the cat allegedly took food from the vendor’s kuih stall.

In a positive development, the victimised cat has been rescued by a local animal welfare advocate and is recovering in a safe indoor environment.

Medical assessments indicate the cat escaped serious injury due to timely intervention.

The incident, which was highlighted on the Facebook group Cat Free Adoption Penang 槟城免费领养猫咪站, has led to widespread outrage and calls for an official investigation.

Official Response and Legal Implications

The case has triggered a series of official responses, with police transferring the investigation to the Penang City Council (MBPP).

Following complaints, MBPP has already taken action by capturing six cats from the market area.

While CCTV footage of the incident exists, it has yet to be released to the public.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has also been notified of the situation.

Animal welfare advocates have highlighted the serious legal implications under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772).

The law prescribes harsh penalties for animal cruelty, with offenders facing fines between RM20,000 and RM100,000, imprisonment for up to three years, or both punishments combined.

Public Demands and Call for Action

As public outrage grows, citizens are demanding three key actions from authorities.

First, they want the immediate release of CCTV footage from the market to provide clear evidence of the incident.

Second, there are calls for formal action against the alleged perpetrator once evidence is confirmed.

Finally, the public is pushing for the implementation of stronger animal protection measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Witnesses or those with evidence are urged to file reports through DVS’s official channel at http://awa.dvs.gov.my/support. Several social media users claim this isn’t the first incident of its kind at this location, though these allegations remain unverified.

The case continues to develop as authorities investigate.

The Chinese saying “Heaven is watching what people do” (人在做天在看) has become a rallying cry among concerned citizens demanding justice.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Malay Mail.

