[Watch] Heartbreak On Highway: Baby Elephant’s Death Leaves Mother Grieving On East-West Road

A tragedy unfolded in the dark hours before dawn on the East-West Highway between Gerik and Jeli, a stark reminder of the increasingly fragile line between wildlife and human development.

A baby elephant, likely just exploring its world, lost its life in a collision with a poultry truck, leaving its mother in what witnesses describe as a state of visible grief.

The incident, which occurred around 2:50 AM, played out like a cruel twist of fate.

The truck driver, a 28-year-old making his regular route, first spotted an adult elephant peacefully grazing on the roadside.

In a split second that would change everything, a baby elephant emerged unexpectedly from the forest on the opposite side, attempting to cross the road.

With no time to react, the driver couldn’t prevent the inevitable.

The True Cost of Our Highways: A Mother’s Loss in the Dark

What happened next speaks volumes about the depth of elephant family bonds.

The mother, witnessing her baby’s death, did what any parent would do – she raged.

In her grief and anger, she damaged the front of the truck, though miraculously, the driver escaped unharmed.

Gerik District Police Chief Superintendent Zulkifli Mahmood reported that wildlife officers had to intervene with tranquillisers to calm the distressed mother elephant, whose display of emotion serves as a haunting reminder that loss and grief aren’t exclusively human experiences.

This isn’t just another roadkill incident – it’s a heartbreaking snapshot of the ongoing conflict between human infrastructure and wildlife corridors, played out in the most gut-wrenching way possible.

As dawn broke over the highway, it left behind a scene that forces us to question how we share our spaces with the wild families who called these forests home long before our roads cut through them.

Wildlife Expert: “These Are Not Accidents, They’re Preventable Tragedies”

Ecotourism and Conservation Society Malaysia (Ecomy) Chief Executive Officer Andrew Sebastian expressed frustration at the recurring nature of such incidents when speaking to TRP.

How many times must we emphasise the need for proper signage? People act as if they’re unaware of elephant crossings, but these routes have been their pathways for generations.

Sebastian called for a renewed commitment from the government to protect wildlife corridors, particularly in areas known for frequent animal crossings.

We need more than reactive measures. We need proactive solutions—better signage, reduced speed limits, and possibly wildlife crossing structures in high-risk areas.

He emphasised that road users must be held accountable for their role in wildlife protection.

Today it’s an elephant, tomorrow it could be another endangered species. We can’t keep treating these incidents as mere accidents when they’re preventable tragedies.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian.

