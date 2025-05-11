[Watch] Game Point: Pearly-Thinaah’s Make-or-Break BAM Showdown

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what feels like a never-ending soap opera, Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan and M. Thinaah, are about to face their final showdown with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

The meeting, set for after their return from next week’s Thailand Open, could be the make-or-break moment in this drawn-out contract dispute.

BAM’s Deputy President Datuk V. Subramaniam isn’t playing around anymore.

He said bluntly after Saturday’s (10 May) Annual General Meeting (AGM) that the organisation is tired of the back-and-forth negotiations in which the players keep coming back with different numbers.

We won’t let players hold BAM hostage. If we don’t handle this firmly, it’ll create a toxic culture.

Lone Holdouts In Contract Standoff

Here’s the kicker—every other player has already signed on the dotted line.

Pearly and Thinaah, currently ranked No. 4 in the world, are still holding out.

The BAM council has unanimously decided to stick with the original offer—take it or leave it.

In an interesting twist, Subramaniam suggested publicising players’ earnings in the future, similar to international professional practices.

This move could either clear the air or stir up more drama in Malaysian badminton.

The ball is now in Pearly-Thinaah’s court. After their TOYOTA Thailand Open campaign (13 – 18 May), they’ll have to sign the contract or potentially face the consequences.

As they say in sports, sometimes you have to know when to hold ’em and when to fold ’em.

Not Everyone Is Suited For The Professional Path, Minister Cautioned

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has urged the duo to carefully consider their decision, warning that life as independent players comes with significant challenges.

In Malaysia’s badminton ecosystem, national team players receive comprehensive support beyond just sponsorships. They benefit from structured training and regular intervention, which is especially crucial for doubles players.

She emphasized that while under BAM, players receive full support and care.

However, as professional players, ministry assistance would be limited—it would only be available if they qualify for the Olympics through the National Sports Council (NSC).

Financial responsibilities:

Professional players must cover all expenses

Coach salary payments become their responsibility

Limited government support unless you qualify for the Olympics

I hope Pearly and Thinaah think this through thoroughly before leaving BAM.

