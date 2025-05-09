[Watch] Car Crashes Into KFC, Family Of Six Injured During Meal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A luxury vehicle reportedly lost control and crashed into a KFC restaurant near the traffic light intersection on a main street in Sitiawan, Perak.

The incident is said to have injured a family of six dining there.

The victims – reportedly two adult males, three adult females (one of whom was elderly), and a young girl aged 3-4 years old – were rushed to the hospital.

According to sources, the car driver was a young lawyer.

His luxury SUV was approaching the junction when, for unknown reasons, it crashed directly into the restaurant after passing through the traffic light.

Tensions Flare At Accident Scene

The crash caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the KFC entrance.

Witnesses report an altercation at the scene, with some individuals arguing as shown in video footage.

Local social media posts urge people not to spread unverified information and to let the police handle the situation appropriately.

Some social media users speculated that the driver was attempting to beat a red light before the crash, though this remains unconfirmed.

Restaurant Patrons Recall Crash Horror

“There’s no use fighting at the scene – you’re not in their position. The car is already severely damaged, the KFC door is destroyed, and fighting adds shame to the situation,” one social post noted.

A witness mentioned that there were about 10 customers in the store at the time.

I don’t know which direction the luxury SUV came from, as we only became aware of the incident after hearing a loud crash when the car smashed into the store.

After the incident, the scene was in chaos with blood stains on the floor.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.