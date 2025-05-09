Do They Sell Fans? Are They Radioactive? – We Bet This Familiar Symbol Has You Stumped

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever come across this sign with a logo that looks like three traditional handheld folding fans and ‘3V’ stamped at the bottom?

It seems that many Malaysians, for the longest time, never figured out what it’s supposed to represent (of course today it’s just a Google search away, but this symbol has graced the side of our highways for years, long before social media.)

The logo has no other context and the only text on it would not make any sense to an average person.

A user on Facebook shared a picture of this logo with the caption: “This advertisement has been around since I was a child. It doesn’t say what its business is. But until today, it still exists. I only found out two years ago, and that was from reading comments”.

Failed advertising? Or genius marketing?

It may not be the clearest form of advertising, but this logo has managed to live in many people’s heads rent-free for a long time.

These days, a simple Google search will give you all the answers you need. But back then, everyone just kind of guessed what it was.

Many social media users shared what they thought the sign was advertising back before they knew what it was – ranging from fans and three-volt batteries, to diamonds and petrol stations.

Some even admitted that they still don’t know what this 3V brand sells until today. A few users even thought that the sign was a radioactive warning symbol.

“Everytime I go back to Perak, I always see this billboard. I asked my husband what it was, and he told me it means ‘radioactive’,”one user commented.

Another user said: “I only know the answer after reading the comments. Someone told me before that it’s the radioactive symbol”.

3V is a furniture manufacturer and you use their products more commonly than you realise

Based in Kajang, the furniture company produces various types of chairs and bedframes made of plastic and steel.

Their most common product is probably the LA701 plastic chairs, which can be found at almost every mamak, warung, or kenduri kahwin in the country.

We’ve spent many late nights at mamaks sitting on these chairs.

The 3V Group supplies their furniture to many, among them the Saidina Group, which mainly provides all sorts of outdoor event furniture as well as accompanying accessories like canopies, tables, table and chair covers, tents, industrial fans, and mist fans.

Before knowing this, what did you think the 3V sign was? Share with us in the comments section!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.