Woman Dies On KESAS Highway After Being Pushed From Van; Husband Confesses

A woman who died after being pushed out of a van on the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) was reportedly involved in an argument with her husband before the tragic incident.

Cheras police chief, Assistant Commissioner Aidil Bolhassan, confirmed that police arrested a 50-year-old Chinese man at a residential unit in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, Selangor, around 6 PM on Tuesday (6 May).

He said the arrested suspect, an air-conditioner deliveryman, was the victim’s husband.

The couple, from Kampung Baru Karai near Kuala Kangsar, Perak, had been married for 20 years and had two children.

The couple had an argument while returning home, which ultimately led to the tragedy.

Suspect Tests Positive for Drugs; Had Prior Criminal Record

Police investigation revealed that the suspect had a criminal record and two drug-related previous convictions.

He tested positive for drugs upon arrest.

According to the suspect’s statement, the deceased was also a drug user. Police will conduct further investigation into this claim.

The horrific incident occurred on Tuesday (6 May) at around 2:30 PM near the Awan Besar rest stop.

According to witnesses, the victim, identified as 44-year-old Yap Bik Shan (transliteration), was pushed out of a van and fell onto the highway.

The van quickly fled the scene, and when paramedics arrived, they pronounced the woman dead.

Police are currently investigating the case under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Last Wave Goodbye: Woman’s Fatal Return to KL

According to villagers in Kampung Baru Karai, the slim-built Yap and her husband had lived there for many years near the century-old Victoria railway bridge.

The husband previously worked as an excavator operator before the couple relocated to Kuala Lumpur this year for work opportunities, though they would occasionally return home.

Villagers last saw the couple during the Qing Ming Festival when they returned to pay respects at their ancestral graves.

The news of Yap’s sudden death has shocked the close-knit village community.

Just two days before her death, Yap had been seen riding her motorcycle in her hometown, greeting fellow villagers.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Berita Harian, Sin Chew and Oriental Daily.

