Double Vision: Why Your Maybank ATM Has Two Cameras

If you’ve recently done a double-take at Maybank ATMs across Malaysia, you’re not seeing things—there really are two CCTV cameras watching over your transactions.

“The camera positioning is too close to the keypad,” notes one customer, while another user humorously pointed out being “embarrassed that the CCTV can see my RM5.20 balance.”

Some users commented that CCTVs can be hacked, too.

But before you start wearing your tinfoil hat, here’s what’s actually going down.

Decoding Maybank’s Twin-Camera Strategy

Maybank has come forward to address the social media buzz about their dual-camera setup at various ATM locations.

The sight of two electronic eyes has understandably raised eyebrows among customers who are worried about their PIN numbers and personal information being recorded.

In a Facebook statement, Maybank assured customers that this temporary double vision is part of a security system upgrade.

Think of it as wearing both your old glasses and contact lenses while waiting for your new specs to arrive—one system is being phased out while the other is being phased in.

Quick Facts: What Those Extra ATM Cameras Are (And Aren’t) Recording

The bank emphasised that these cameras are strictly focused on general transaction activity – they’re not interested in your PIN numbers or personal details, and aren’t storing that information.

It’s more about making sure nobody’s trying to tamper with the machines or cause trouble.

Maybank stated, “Once the upgrade is complete, one of the cameras will be removed,” addressing concerns about the doubled-up surveillance.

They’ve also confirmed that the camera positioning complies with privacy regulations, so you can rest easy knowing your personal space isn’t being invaded.

So next time you’re at a Maybank ATM and feel like you’re being watched twice over, remember – it’s just a temporary security glow-up, not Big Brother getting too ambitious.

