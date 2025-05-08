CCTV Footage Confirms No Foul Play In Newlywed’s George Town Shopping Mall Death

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Penang police closed the investigation into the death of 29-year-old Tan Yi Xuan (transliteration) at a popular shopping mall in George Town, after CCTV footage captured her final moments.

The Southwest District Police confirmed no criminal elements in what has become one of the city’s most talked-about cases.

The timeline, now firmly established through security footage and witness accounts, shows Tan arriving at the mall on last Saturday morning (3 May).

Her last contact with family came at noon – a routine call about food.

By 12:44 PM, cameras recorded her fall from the seventh floor of the parking structure, witnessed by a mall employee near the loading bay.

“After a thorough investigation, we can conclusively rule out any criminal involvement,” stated Southwest district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sazalee Adam, addressing speculation that had swirled on social media.

The official cause of death, confirmed by Bukit Mertajam Hospital’s autopsy, was injuries sustained from the fall.

Everything Was Ready: The Wedding That Ended In Tragedy

The case has gripped public attention partly because of its timing—Tan was newly married and, according to friends, had packed for her honeymoon, which was scheduled for the very next day.

Her Honda City, found in the mall’s parking lot, contained her personal belongings, adding to the tragedy’s poignancy.

While social media continues to buzz with theories, police have been clear: security footage, witness statements, and forensic evidence all point to a sudden death case, now officially classified as an SDR (Sudden Death Report).

The incident serves as a sombre reminder of life’s unexpected turns, even as questions about what led to that moment may never be fully answered.

Tan’s story has resonated deeply within the Penang community, particularly among the residents of her hometown in Sungai Bakap, where she began her final day.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

