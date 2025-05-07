Tragic Fall At George Town Shopping Mall Claims Life Of 29-Year-Old Woman

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 29-year-old woman lost her life after falling from the 7th-floor parking of a shopping centre in George Town, Penang.

The incident occurred on 3 May, with authorities receiving the alert at 12:47 PM from mall security.

According to Southwest district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam, the victim, identified as Tan (transliterated), was last seen driving her Honda City to the loading bay area.

A supermarket employee witnessed the fall at approximately 12:44 PM.

Personal belongings of the deceased were found in her Honda vehicle, which remained parked at the mall.

Police investigations revealed that Tan had left her home at 9 a.m. that morning, and her last known communication was a phone call at noon regarding a food purchase.

The post-mortem examination concluded that the cause of death was multiple trauma injuries sustained from the fall.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Kwong Wah.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

