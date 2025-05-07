Just Another Scam Case, Says Bank Staff To Customer Who Couldn’t Afford RM12 Card Fee After Scam

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a Facebook post that has resonated deeply across Malaysian social media, being shared over 1,300 times in just two days, Mc Noric Rizal detailed his harrowing experience with financial fraud, offering a raw, firsthand account of the emotional devastation such crimes inflict.

In his now-viral post, Rizal described the moment that would mark the beginning of his financial nightmare.

When I went out to buy things, at the payment counter, I tapped my CIMB card as usual, but it failed. I tried again, still failed. Finally, with some embarrassment, I used my credit card. Done.

What started as an embarrassing moment at a checkout counter quickly spiralled into a devastating revelation – his accounts had been drained to mere pocket change.

The incident unfolded across multiple bank cards within days, leaving Rizal increasingly desperate.

The real gut punch came when he realised some of the lost funds were entrusted money from others.

“How do I explain this to people who trusted me?” he shared, capturing the personal anguish behind the fraud statistics.

Bank Visit Turns from Despair to Small Mercy

His visit to a local bank branch only compounded the trauma.

After facing what he describes as dismissive treatment from a staff member who casually labelled it “just another scam case,” Rizal admittedly lost his composure.

This raw, human moment has struck a chord with thousands of readers.

The situation’s gravity crystallised when he couldn’t even afford the RM12 fee for a replacement card.

“All my money was gone. This month’s salary – gone. He wrote, ” I haven’t even bought household necessities,” highlighting such crimes’ immediate, practical impacts.

Later, he received a replacement card without charge, though he wasn’t sure why – perhaps, he mused in his post, his visible distress had moved someone at the bank to waive the fee quietly.

Between NSRC Reports and Recovery Reality

The post’s viral spread—reaching over 1,300 shares in just 48 hours—shows how deeply this issue resonates with Malaysians.

Many of them have commented on their own similar experiences or fears about digital banking security.

Rizal’s story, shared with unflinching honesty, has become a rallying point for discussions about financial security and customer service in Malaysia’s banking sector.

His experience mirrors countless others, though few are documented with such emotional transparency.

In the comments section, some advised Rizal to file a report with the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC).

However, others pointed out the grim reality – that once money is transferred out in such scams, the chances of recovery are often dismally low.

Report bank, report NSRC (997), report PDRM.. InsyaAllah.. xde hasil..



Ana dh kena.. 25k hilang..



Bank:

"susah nk dpt balik duit ni cik.. tp kami boleh freeze akaun cik😀"



PDRM:

"nnti kami hubungi tuan semula"

*sampai sudah xcall



NSRC:

"trima kasih"

*done update statistik — Syafiq Safwan (@Sysafwann) January 5, 2025

