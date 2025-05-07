Female Stalker In Business Attire Targets Women At Petaling Jaya Mall, Alert Staff Intervenes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine evening trip to a mall in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, turned into a harrowing experience for two women on 29 April, when what started as a simple currency exchange errand evolved into what appears to be a calculated stalking incident.

The encounter, which began around 8:30 PM, unfolded with clinical precision.

A woman, described as wearing professional office attire—a black suit, heels, and a handbag—reportedly followed the victims from the mall’s ATM through multiple levels, maintaining a consistent presence that became increasingly difficult to dismiss as coincidental.

What makes this incident particularly unsettling is the stalker’s calculated appearance and behaviour.

Dressed in corporate attire with a ponytail, she projected an image of a typical office worker, effectively blending into the mall’s evening crowd.

The suspect maintained surveillance while pretending to browse merchandise, never making any purchases, all while wearing earbuds, suggesting possible communication with others.

Swift Action by Mall Staff Disrupts Possible Criminal Operation

The victims found refuge in the retail chain Lotus’s, where alert customer service staff and security personnel responded swiftly, particularly a security officer identified as Encik Amin.

Their intervention, which included calling law enforcement, potentially prevented what could have been a more serious incident.

When confronted by mall security, the suspect’s response was notably professional and practised, raising concerns about the possibility of this being part of a larger operation.

Police were called to the scene, and the victims were safely escorted to their vehicle before filing a police report.

The incident has left at least one of the victims traumatised, unable to sleep, haunted by the face of their pursuer.

Victim Withdraws Photos Amid Social Media Backlash

In a follow-up statement, one of the victims addressed the public’s response to her initial social media post about the incident.

While she had initially shared some photographic evidence of the encounter, she chose to remove it due to inappropriate comments that detracted from the serious nature of the incident.

She stated that sharing is meant purely as a cautionary tale and awareness reminder.

I urge everyone to view this incident as a positive learning opportunity to increase safety awareness among our community. Let’s focus on constructive discussion and well-wishes for everyone’s safety, insha’Allah.

While this remains an alleged incident, the detailed account, coupled with the response from mall security and police and similar reported cases, lends credibility to the victims’ experience.

