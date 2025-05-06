Teen Movie Night Turns Hostile: Woman Alleges Sexual Threats At JB Cinema

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine movie screening at Mid Valley Cinema, Johor Bahru, allegedly turned hostile when a group of teenagers responded to noise complaints with sexual threats and verbal abuse, according to a social media post on Monday (5 May).

The incident, which reportedly occurred on 3 May, began when multiple patrons asked the teens to quiet down during the film.

Instead of complying, the group allegedly escalated the situation, directing sexual threats at a female complainant and making aggressive comments toward her brother.

According to her account posted on “JB 新山吹水站2.0,” a local social media platform, one of the teens allegedly told the woman’s brother, “My friend says he wants to* your sister.”

Beyond Noise: Incident Exposes Deeper Social Concerns

She criticised the teenagers, questioning, “Are they just looking for trouble? Even after multiple people asked them to be quiet, they continued to be disruptive.”

The woman also noted that the teens made racist remarks about Black characters in the movie, prompting her to question their education level.

Despite their young age, they use such vulgar language. We simply made a polite request for them to lower their voices, but in return, we received a stream of insults. It’s hard to believe such aggressive and offensive language came from these youngsters.

She expressed her belief that the current education system has failed, noting that such vulgar language isn’t innate but rather stems from a lack of proper upbringing.

“Children ultimately reflect their family environment – it’s not hard to guess where they learned to speak this way,” she concluded, hoping other witnesses would come forward to corroborate her account.

Social Media Erupts as Witnesses Corroborate Cinema Incident

The woman claims the teens also made racist remarks about the film’s characters and continued their disruptive behaviour despite requests from multiple moviegoers to keep quiet.

At the time of writing, no official complaints had been reported to authorities, and the identities of all parties involved remain unknown.

The woman’s post calls for witnesses to come forward with additional information about the incident.

At the same time, mindful of legal constraints, the woman noted that complete documentation of the incident was limited by Malaysia’s Copyright Act 1987 (Section 43a), which restricts video recording in theatres.

Additionally, the interaction was complicated by considerations under the Child Act 2001, necessitating careful handling of situations involving minors.

While some photographic evidence exists, the quality was affected by the stressful nature of the confrontation and the need to act quickly.

The incident has gained significant traction on social media, with various witness accounts corroborating the events.

