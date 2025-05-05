[Watch] Alleged Car Battery Thefts Near LRT Station Raise Community Concerns

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Commuters have raised concerns about alleged car battery thefts near the Glenmarie LRT station, where many are forced to park in unmonitored areas due to limited parking spaces.

A social media post has brought attention to the issue, with one individual claiming to have experienced two battery thefts from their vehicle.

A video shared by @bateriku.com_ttdi on TikTok shows a man discussing these alleged incidents, suggesting that stolen batteries might be resold on the black market for RM20-RM30, though these claims remain unverified.

The individual in the video advised, “If possible, avoid parking in these elevated areas near the slopes. ”

Though parking is limited, it’s better to find alternative spots as these incidents allegedly occur frequently here at Glenmarie station.

Commuters Offer Constructive Solutions While Awaiting Infrastructure Improvements

The situation has led to online discussions, with commuters explaining their parking predicaments. “

One social media user commented that by 8 AM, both hillside parking spots and paid parking areas were full, with double parking in the paid lots.

We’re not avoiding parking fees – we simply have no choice when rushing to work.

Another user shared their alleged experience.

My car’s left windows were smashed, and the interior was ransacked. Though nothing valuable was stolen, the experience left me unwilling to park there again.

As a potential solution, one commuter suggested: “Consider parking at alternative stations like Ara Damansara or SS15, where you can use the Flexi Parking app to pay around RM5 for all-day parking.”

Community members are calling for local authorities and LRT operators to investigate these claims and consider improving security and parking facilities at the station.

