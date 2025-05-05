Missing 18-Year-Old From Johor Found Deceased; Body Discovered Near Pulau Pisang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have confirmed that a body found off Pulau Pisang in Pontian, Johor, has been identified by family members as Chen Wen Jun (transliteration), an 18-year-old who had been missing for seven days.

Pontian District Police Chief Superintendent Mohammad Shofee Tayib confirmed to reporters that fishermen discovered the body in waters near Pulau Pisang around 11 AM on Sunday (4 May).

The remains have been transferred to Pontian Hospital for post-mortem examination. As of now, no criminal elements have been detected in the case.

Family Expresses Gratitude as Search Concludes

The family posted on Facebook, expressing gratitude for the community’s support.

We are thankful for everyone’s help in searching and sharing information over the past few days. Wen Jun has been found and has become a little angel.

Sources reported that Chen’s mother was overcome with emotion during the identification process at the hospital.

Earlier, the family posted a missing person notice on Facebook describing Chen as 168cm tall, 48kg, with a slim build and short black hair.

He last spoke with the family on 28 April at 8:30 AM.

Chen was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, long pants, and sports shoes at a bus station.

Parts of this story have been sourced from Sin Chew.

