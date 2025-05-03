InDrive Addresses Malaysian Regulatory Notice, Maintains Service

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

InDrive has issued a measured response following discussions about its operating license in Malaysia, emphasising its commitment to working with local authorities while maintaining services for its users.

The ride-hailing company confirmed it’s in active dialogue with the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), following notification regarding its Intermediation Business License (IBL).

APAD has provided a three-month notice period regarding the license.

Stakeholder Update: InDrive’s Operational Status

For drivers and passengers across Malaysia, InDrive’s services continue uninterrupted as the company navigates its regulatory responsibilities.

Through its Southeast Asian representatives, the company maintains dedicated communication channels, ensuring all stakeholders stay informed of ongoing developments.

The company’s approach centres on three key commitments:

Maintaining constructive dialogue with authorities

Ensuring reliable service delivery

Providing timely updates on developments

This response reflects the broader evolution of Malaysia’s ride-hailing landscape, where InDrive’s approach demonstrates how digital transportation services can balance innovative solutions with regulatory requirements.

