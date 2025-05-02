[Watch] Singaporean Punches Malaysian In Johor Bahru, Allegedly Upset Over Car Honk

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It was just another sweaty afternoon at Bukit Indah Mall in Johor Bahru, Malaysia’s shopping haven for bargain-hunting Singaporeans.

But recently, the usual retail therapy vibe got a heavy dose of reality TV drama.

Our protagonist in green – a 49-year-old Singaporean driver who clearly skipped his anger management classes – had apparently decided that normal parking rules didn’t apply to him.

When a 21-year-old Malaysian driver dared to honk at this road-blocking behaviour, Green Shirt took it personally. Really personally.

Viral footage shows what happened next: Green Shirt storming out of his car like a rejected game show contestant, pushing the Malaysian man in black against a vehicle, and throwing hands like he was auditioning for a B-grade action movie.

The scene got spicier when a woman jumped out of her car, phone camera rolling, unleashing a verbal tirade that would make a sailor blush.

Local heroes – your everyday shoppers – jumped in to break up the testosterone festival before it could get worse.

Aftermath & Official Response

In true hit-and-run fashion, Green Shirt made his grand exit in a white car, leaving behind a chorus of angry shouts and what’s sure to be a diplomatic headache for both sides of the causeway.

Both parties have since filed police reports, and the cops are now trying to piece together this international parking lot puzzle.

In response to the viral incident, ACP Kumarasan Muniandy, Chief of Police for Iskandar Puteri District, confirmed that the generational and international confrontation was over that most precious of mall commodities: a parking space.

He urged the public to refrain from speculation and reminded everyone to maintain tolerance and rational behaviour when faced with disagreements.

“Aggressive actions can lead to unwanted incidents,” the police statement emphasised, encouraging citizens to report any criminal activities to the nearest police station or contact their control centre directly at 07-5113622 or their hotline at 07-5114486.

READ MORE: [Watch] Student Left With Bloody, Broken Nose After Man’s Road Rage Attack, Suspect Arrested

READ MORE: [Watch] Road Rage Escalates As Van Driver Kicks Vehicle In Petaling Jaya’s SS2

READ MORE: [Watch] Elderly SUV Driver Rams Tow Truck Driver After Being Blocked And Provoked

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.