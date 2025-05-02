[Watch] Chicken Cutlet ‘Scam’: All Breading, No Bird

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In what might be the most egregious case of food catfishing this year, a TikToker (@nikamirs) has exposed what could be the fast-food equivalent of a magic trick—but not the good kind.

The viral video shows what appears to be a palm-sized chicken cutlet that promises satisfaction but delivers deception.

The reality hit when he took that first fateful bite: beneath the golden, crispy exterior lurked a chicken portion so small it could pass for a single nugget.

His female companion’s cutlet suffered the same fate – a case of extreme false advertising where the actual meat made up less than a third of the total volume.

From ‘Oxygen Karipap’ to ‘Air Cutlet’

The comment section exploded with a mix of sympathy and humour.

It led to a heated debate about food vendor ethics and the age-old warning: looks can be deceiving.

However, some breading enthusiasts came out of the woodwork to defend the ratio, claiming they actually prefer more coating than chicken.

The incident has also drawn immediate comparisons to the “karipap oksigen” phenomenon, where hollow curry puffs made with minimal filling became an unexpected hit.

Some said karipap oksigen is gaining popularity, especially during food festivals and Ramadan bazaars, because it caters to those who prefer a lighter snack without the traditional fillings.

Situasi yg tidak patut berlaku setiap kali bulan Ramadhan.



1- Jual juadah berbuka seawal pukul 11.30 pg

2- Jual karipap inti oksigen

3- Jemaah solat terawih hanya ramai seminggu pertama, pastu hanya tinggal 1 atau 2 saf saja



Ada lagi? Sila tambah



(gambar diambil dari Fesbuk) pic.twitter.com/4D669ZVHk5 — Ahmad Harís 🇵🇸 (@ahmadhaaris1435) March 26, 2023

READ MORE: [Watch] Cigarette Butt Found In Puchong Curry Puff, Seller Offers RM3 Refund

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.