Termination Notice Issued? Russian Ride-Share App At Risk In Malaysia

Malaysia’s transport watchdog just showed another Russian ride-sharing app the door.

InDrive, known for letting you haggle over your ride prices (yes, like at a night market), got hit with a termination notice for playing fast and loose with safety rules.

The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) isn’t messing around – Scoop, citing sources, said InDrive has been given three months to return theirThe Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) isn’t messing around – they’ve given InDrive three months to pack up their Intermediation Business License and go home.

But here’s why you should care:

This isn’t just bureaucratic drama. It’s about your safety when you hop into one of these cars.

inDrive memang patut kene terminate! Bukan 1st time kot dah kena sound. Part ni aku setuju sgt dgn APAD. Kalau baca story ni, dari 2019 dah kena sound. Apa hal kau tak improve? https://t.co/YxhdU6kaQP — Ikar (@ikarbertweet) May 2, 2025

Playing Fast and Loose: The Scary Math Behind Unlicensed Drivers

Turns out, many InDrive drivers were cruising around without proper licenses – we’re talking about missing Public Service Vehicle permits and E-Hailing Vehicle Permits.

That’s like playing a football match without shin guards – technically possible, but definitely not safe.

This isn’t the first Russian app to get the axe.

Remember Maxim? They got busted by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in 2023 for similar shenanigans.

Out of their 5,000 cars, only 402 had proper paperwork.

That’s like having a restaurant where only 8% of the staff washed their hands.

Déjà Vu: Same Dance, Different Fine – InDrive’s Regulatory Tango

The irony? InDrive just announced they were aiming for 40,000 drivers by year-end.

They’ve been operating in the big cities—KL, Selangor, Penang, and JB—since 2021, and their “name-your-price” schtick makes them different from the Grabs and Ubers of the world.

Bottom line: If you’ve been using InDrive for those sweet negotiated fares, you might want to start shopping for alternatives.

They’ve got three months to either clean up their act or hit the road – literally.

This isn’t InDrive’s first dance with Malaysian authorities either.

In September 2023, they were fined RM10,000 after pleading guilty to operating without proper authorisation following a raid by JPJ.

At the time, company officials rushed to pay the fine and headed straight to APAD’s office, confident they’d return to the approved e-hailing list. But here we are again.

Adapted from reports by Scoop and Bernama.

