SARA Program Now Covers Soap And Cleaning Supplies – Here’s What 5.4 Million Malaysians Need To Know

In a move that actually helps regular folks, the government just expanded their SARA aid program to cover something we all need but often struggle to afford – basic cleaning supplies.

Starting today (2 May), 5.4 million Malaysians on the program can grab soaps, laundry detergent, and other cleaning essentials along with their usual groceries and necessities.

Here’s the deal: SARA (which stands for Sumbangan Asas Rahmah) used to just cover food, personal hygiene items, medicine, and school stuff.

Now, after people spoke up about their needs, the government actually listened and added household cleaning products to the mix.

It’s part of 14 categories of items you can now buy with the aid.

By the Numbers: From 700K to 5.4M Recipients in One Year

The numbers tell an interesting story.

When this program kicked off in April, it started with just 700,000 people.

Now? It’s helping 5.4 million Malaysians make ends meet.

Even better, the maximum amount each person can get jumped from RM1,200 to RM2,100 – that’s a 75% increase.

And get this – if you don’t use all your monthly allowance, it rolls over to the next month (up until 31 December).

But here’s what’s really cool: The program’s actually working. A whopping 72% of people started using their MyKad (Malaysia’s national ID card) to shop for necessities in the very first month.

Need to Know: Where to Shop and How to Apply

The government’s also made it easier to use the aid by expanding from 700 stores last year to over 3,700 shops nationwide.

If you’re in Sabah, you’re probably already familiar with this – that state’s leading the pack with 84% of recipients actively using their benefits.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who’s also handling the country’s purse as Finance Minister, says they’re keeping an eye on things and will make more improvements if needed.

It’s refreshing to see a government program that’s actually expanding to meet people’s needs instead of cutting back.

For anyone wondering if they qualify or want to learn more, you can check out mykasih.com.my – or give them a call at 03-7720 1800 – or visit the main info website (bantuantunai.hasil.gov.my).

Parts of this story have been sourced from The Edge.

