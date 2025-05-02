Malaysia Worker’s Anthem “Solidariti Perjuangan” Inspires Labour Day Spirit, But Why Does It Sound So Familiar?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new anthem dedicated to all the workers in Malaysia became the focus of the national Labour Day 2025 celebrations at the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) on 1 May.

Penned by human resources minister Steven Sim Chee Keong and performed by the KESUMA choir, Solidariti Perjuangan‘s uplifting tempo and inspirational lyrics moved even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar called for the song to be played not only at the minsitry, but also across all government ministries, Bernama reported.

“This is more than just a song, it speaks to the soul. It stirs the spirit of workers and reminds us of the sincerity and dignity of labour. I want the song to resonate in every ministry,” he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, communications minister Datuk Fahmid Fadzil announced that all local television and radio stations have been instructed to play Solidariti Perjuangan as a tribute to Malaysian workers.

A new song that sounds all too familiar

If you’ve just listened to the song, or have already heard it, you might think you have heard this song before.

That’s because you most likely already have, if you’re a fan of football.

Solidariti Perjuangan’s melody sounds like the world’s most recognisable football team’s song “Glory Glory Man United”.

Note for note, the worker’s anthem sounds exactly like the Manchester United football club song and chant.

Interestingly, the football team borrowed the tune from another historic musical piece called “Battle Hymn of the Republic“.

This is a famous American patriotic song written by abolitionist Julia Ward Howe during the American Civil War.

This hymn is filled with Christian imagery and references to divine justice as it equates the Civil War struggle with a holy mission, calling for sacrifice and persistence against slavery in America.

In the early 20th century, the melody was used for “Solidarity Forever“, a popular American trade union anthem written by labour activist Ralph Chaplin in 1915.

According to the fact sheet of KESUMA’s Solidariti Perjuangan on the song, they acknowledged it was an adaptation of Chaplin’s Solidarity Forever.

“After 113 years, now the song ‘Solidarity Forever’ has a Bahasa Melayu version titled ‘Solidariti Perjuangan’ to express the commitment of Malaysia’s workers’ unions to fight for the wellbeing of all employees in this country,” Bernama reported.

Not original, but not far from the core message

Solidariti Perjuangan may have borrowed its tune from a song dating back to the American Civil War, but if you think about it, the anthem carries the same message of dignity, appreciation, and respect towards common workers.

The song acknowledges the hard work of people who have, poured their blood, sweat and tears to the betterment of the nation in every possible way.

What do you think of the new Labour Day song by Steven Sim? Share your thoughts in the comments!

