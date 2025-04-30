Why HASiL Is Rushing To Get Businesses Ready For e-Invoicing — And Why You Shouldn’t Wait Until The Last Minute

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The clock is ticking, and the message is clear: don’t wait until the last minute.

As Malaysia gears up for full-scale e-Invoicing implementation by 2026, the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (HASiL) is taking proactive steps to ensure businesses, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), are ready for the shift.

To support businesses in making the switch to digital invoicing, HASiL has launched the Jelajah Mega e-Invois 2025 road tour.

As part of this nationwide campaign, over 1,000 tax officers from 38 branches will visit more than 4,000 business premises to provide on-site education, guidance, and support.

Their goal is to help MSMEs transition from traditional paper invoices to a fully digital system—making everyday operations and tax management faster, easier, and more transparent.

(Credit: HASiL)

Why e-Invoicing Outreach Matters

The road tour kicked off with a visit to Pusat Penjaja Jalan Duta in KL, where Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying and HASiL officers engaged with local hawkers.

While the response was positive, it quickly became apparent that some traders were still unaware of what e-Invoicing is or how it would impact their businesses—proving that on-the-ground outreach was definitely crucial.

HASiL CEO Datuk Abu Tariq Jamaluddin stressed the importance of this digital transformation:

The implementation of e-Invoicing is necessary to streamline business operations in the future. HASiL CEO Datuk Abu Tariq Jamaluddin.

Wait, So What Is e-Invoicing Again?

Introduced in August 2024, e-Invoicing replaces traditional paper invoices with a digital system.

It’s designed to simplify business processes, improve accuracy, and support tax compliance as part of Malaysia’s broader digitalisation goals outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12).

For businesses, e-Invoicing promises easier organisation, better transparency, and much less stress when it comes to year-end accounting.

And for regular taxpayers like you and me, it means no more holding onto a stack of receipts and invoices for up to seven years just in case you need ’em for tax relief claims.

With e-Invoicing, receipts are stored digitally, making it easier to file your taxes. Everything is tracked, saved, and ready when you need it—easy peasy.

Just check out the short animation below to learn more.

HASiL also has a full playlist on YouTube explaining how e-Invoicing works—you can watch ’em here.

When Should Businesses Start?

To give businesses time to adapt, the government is rolling out e-Invoicing in four phases:

August 2024: Businesses with annual revenue over RM100 million

January 2025: Businesses earning RM25–100 million

July 2025: Businesses earning RM500,000–25 million

January 2026: Businesses earning below RM500,000

A six-month grace period is provided in each phase, allowing businesses to issue combined e-Invoices for all transactions without penalties.

As of 28 April 2025, more than 29,000 businesses have registered for e-Invoicing, with over 262 million e-Invoices already submitted through the system.

Lim further emphasised that this move is part of a larger national effort to strengthen the business ecosystem through digitalisation, and urged Malaysians to adopt it ASAP.

I also call on all taxpayers not to take a wait-and-see approach or wait until the last moment, but instead take a proactive approach and make early preparations towards the implementation of e-Invoice for their respective businesses or organisations. Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

Tools to Help Businesses Transition

To ease the transition, HASiL has introduced a suite of tools and resources:

MyInvois Portal and App – free, easy-to-use platforms for e-Invoice issuance.



– free, easy-to-use platforms for e-Invoice issuance. MyInvois e-POS – a free digital point-of-sale system for MSMEs earning under RM250,000 annually.



– a free digital point-of-sale system for MSMEs earning under RM250,000 annually. TIN (Tax Identification Number) Search Tool and Taxpayer QR Codes – to simplify invoice processing.



– to simplify invoice processing. Guidelines, Software Development Kit, and micro-sites – to help businesses integrate and operate efficiently.

In addition to the road tour, HASiL is also offering free public briefings nationwide and ongoing support through its official channels.

I urge anyone with concerns or questions about e-Invoicing to seek assistance without hesitation. Accurate information can be obtained directly from HASiL through free seminars, briefings, or by reaching out to the dedicated e-Invoicing Help Desk. HASiL CEO Datuk Abu Tariq Jamaluddin.

