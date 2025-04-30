[Watch] Aviation Student Dies After Falling From KL Apartment Onto Car

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man fell from the 39th floor of an apartment building, landing on a vehicle and dying instantly.

The incident occurred at 10:53 PM last night (29 April) at Razak City Residence in Jalan Pudu, Kuala Lumpur.

In a viral video, the victim landed on a white Suzuki Swift, causing severe damage to the vehicle due to the massive impact.

He was later covered with a black cloth after being pronounced dead at the scene.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman confirmed the case, stating that the 48-storey building was where the victim fell from the 39th floor and died at the scene.

A police officer stands next to the severely damaged Suzuki Swift. The victim was covered with a black cloth after being pronounced dead at the scene. (Pix: Facebook: Community Roda Johor – CRJ)

Sulizmie said the deceased was a 19-year-old from Semenyih, Selangor, who was a student at an aviation training company.

According to CCTV footage, the young man left an apartment on the 38th floor of Block A and went to the stairwell on the 39th floor. Police later found many glass fragments at that location, believing this to be where he fell.

The victim’s body was sent to a nearby hospital for an autopsy.

According to the victim’s brother’s statement, the deceased was single and showed no signs of depression or problems before the incident.

He had no known illnesses, though he was described as introverted and reluctant to share his feelings with others.

The victim lived with a roommate, who will be called in to give a statement to assist with the police investigation.

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

