The Daily Commute Just Got A Premium Upgrade: Your Train Pass Now Opens Doors To Premium Workspaces

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Here’s the game-changer for anyone exploring Kuala Lumpur: that MyTourist Pass in your pocket – you know, the one that already gives you unlimited rides across RapidKL’s entire network of LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT, and buses throughout Klang Valley – just became your ticket to premium workspace access too.

Starting 1 May, WORQ is offering an impressive 25% discount on day passes to their coworking spaces for MyTourist Pass holders, adding another layer of value to what’s already becoming the must-have card for both local and international visitors navigating the city.

Think about it: You’re zipping around KL on unlimited rides, and now at any point during your journey, you can step off the train and into a Google-inspired workspace complete with unlimited coffee, high-speed WiFi, and even massage chairs.

It’s like having a network of premium lounges scattered across the city’s transit system, but designed for actually getting work done.

Whether you’re a digital nomad, a business traveller, or just someone needing a productive space between meetings, you can now seamlessly transition from transport to workspace without missing a beat.

The real kicker? These aren’t just any random locations. WORQ has strategically positioned its 10 outlets right where you need them – in Transit-Oriented Developments (TODs) along major RapidKL train lines. (Pix: WORQ)

Your Guide to MyTourist Pass

For international visitors, this adds even more value to the MyTourist Pass, which already offers special rates for non-Malaysian travellers.

The process is straightforward: scan the QR code on RapidKL station information boards, choose your WORQ location, and you’re set.

Just remember to bring your MyTourist Pass receipt when you check in.

This collaboration isn’t just about workspace access – it’s about transforming how people experience Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: WORQ)

While the MyTourist Pass has already been making waves by offering discounts at tourist attractions, eateries, and shopping centres, this WORQ partnership elevates it from a simple transit pass to a comprehensive city access card.

The offer runs through 31 December, with each email address eligible for three visits – plenty of opportunities to experience different locations across the Klang Valley.

The MyTourist Pass is available for purchase by both Malaysians and foreigners.

Malaysians need to bring their own Touch ‘n Go card with a minimum balance of RM6.00 to encode with the MyTourist Pass.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.