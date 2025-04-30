​Mohamed Hamzah: The Visionary Behind Malaysia’s Jalur Gemilang

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

When we think of the Jalur Gemilang – our bold, red-and-white striped national flag with the crescent moon and star – we think of unity, pride, and independence.

But behind this iconic symbol is a lesser-known story of a quiet, talented man from Johor: Mohamed Hamzah, the unsung hero who designed Malaysia’s national flag.

Humble government architect, father of Jalur Gemilang

Mohamed Hamzah was born in 1918 in Singapore and raised in Johor Bahru. He was the second of ten siblings and grew up in a modest household in Kampung Melayu Majidee.

Portrait of Mohamed Hamzah in his 20s. Image: Wikimedia Commons

From a young age, he showed a keen interest in design and the arts. He studied at the English College Johore Bahru and later pursued art through a correspondence course from the Press Art School in London – quite a feat at the time.

He began his career in 1937 as a technical assistant at the Public Works Department (JKR) in Johor.

Over the years, he contributed to the design of various government buildings and even royal emblems. But the project that would go down in history came in 1949, at a turning point for the nation.

A nation in need.. of a flag

In 1949, the Federation of Malaya (pre-independence Malaysia) was taking shape and needed a flag to represent the new union. So, the government organized a national competition to find the perfect design.

The Federation Legislative Council received 373 entries from across the country, reflecting a rich diversity of ideas and creativity.

From these entries, a special committee shortlisted three final designs, which were then presented to the Raja-Raja Melayu for feedback.

The first design featured two keris in the center, surrounded by 11 stars. Image: Malaysia Design Archive

The second design was similar, with the stars arranged slightly differently. Image: Malaysia Design Archive

Mohamed Hamzah’s design was made up of 11 blue and white stripes, a yellow crescent moon, a yellow five-pointed star, and red canton. Image: Malaysia Design Archive

The Malay Mail ran a public poll for the three flag designs

To ensure that the people had a say in this historic moment, a public poll was held by The Malay Mail newspaper. The results, published on 28 November 1949, revealed a clear winner: Mohamed’s design.

A page from The Malay Mail on 15 November 1949, presenting the three shortlisted designs. Image: Malaysia Design Archive

But there were still a few adjustments to be made before it became the flag we know today.

The stripes were changed from blue and white to red and white, and the color of the canton (the rectangle in the top left corner) became dark blue. The crescent and star turned yellow, symbolizing the country’s monarchy and Islam as the religion of the federation.

The star also got an extra point – going from five to eleven – to represent the 11 states in the federation.

The final design was approved on 23 February, 1950, and it was officially flown for the first time on 26 May, 1950, at the Sultan of Selangor’s palace.

He never bragged about it

Incredibly, Mohamed Hamzah never sought fame for his design. He kept his role a secret throughout his life. It was only after his death in 1993 that his brother, Abu Bakar, revealed Mohamed’s story to the public.

Supporting evidence – including sketches, letters, and official documents – confirmed that he was indeed the man behind the Jalur Gemilang.

Since then, Mohamed Hamzah has received posthumous recognition for his work, and books and documentaries have been produced to tell his story.

Mohamed Hamzah’s submission telegraph to the Council Chamber of Kuala Lumpur. Image: Malaysia Design Archive

Mohamed Hamzah’s original flag sketch. Image: Malaysia Design Archive

‘Seri Negara’ and ‘Mega Perkasa’ were among the proposed names for the flag

The proposal for an official name for the Malaysian flag was suggested

by one Datuk Hashim Mat Dris. He believed that Malaysian flag should be recognized and be given a proper name as how United Kingdom (Union Jack), America (Star Spangled Banner) and France (Tri-Colour) are recognized worldwide.

It was then forwarded to then-Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad on 11 July, 1995, as he agreed that a competition should be held in honor of the Malaysian flag. The competition was limited only to selected participants.

A list of proposed names for the new Malaysian flag. Image: Malaysia Design Archive

After 40 years, the Malaysian flag was finally given the name Jalur Gemilang (Glorious Stripes) and stands for the embodiment of Malaysians.

Today, the Jalur Gemilang flies proudly over schools, homes, government buildings, and international events – a symbol of unity, diversity, and resilience.

But behind every wave of the flag is the story of Mohamed Hamzah, a man who quietly gave his country one of its most important national symbols.

He reminds us that true patriotism doesn’t always come with fanfare. Sometimes, it’s about doing something great and letting the work speak for itself.

