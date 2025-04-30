Baby Strangled In Cradle Horror: Mother’s 8-Day Nightmare Unfolds

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A routine morning drop-off at a Kuantan home daycare turned into every parent’s worst nightmare when a one-year-old infant was found unconscious, entangled in cradle fabric.

The incident, which occurred on 15 April, has left a family devastated.

The morning began like any other, with the mother dropping off her one-year-old at 7:00 AM.

The babysitter, who claimed 11 years of experience, reported the baby was behaving normally.

However, by 9:30 AM, the unthinkable happened.

The baby was discovered unresponsive in an upstairs cradle, having suffered critical oxygen deprivation.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, marking the beginning of an eight-day ordeal that would change the family’s life forever.

Eight Days of Anguish Lead to Deputy Minister’s Intervention

For the next eight days, the infant remained in intensive care while the parents maintained a heartbreaking vigil at the hospital.

Doctors delivered the devastating news that their child might face permanent brain damage, transforming what should have been routine childcare into a life-altering tragedy.

The aftermath of the incident took several disturbing turns. Initially, the babysitter’s family made emotional pleas for mercy, leading to the withdrawal of the original police report.

They promised to take responsibility for the mounting medical costs and seemed genuinely remorseful.

However, once the report was withdrawn, their attitude changed dramatically.

The babysitter and her family backed away from their previous commitments, forcing the mother to file a new police report.

The case became severe enough to involve the office of the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Senator Fuziah Salleh (Kuantan MP from 2008 to 2022), which held a press conference to highlight the incident.

Regulatory Gaps Expose Safety Risks

This tragic incident has exposed significant gaps in Malaysia’s childcare oversight system.

While institutional centres must pay RM250 for registration and undergo strict monitoring, home-based caregivers pay a mere RM50 and face minimal scrutiny.

The disparity in oversight between home and institutional care creates dangerous vulnerabilities in the system.

Registered facilities are supposed to maintain strict staff-to-child ratios, install mandatory safety equipment, undergo regular inspections, and have emergency response procedures in place.

However, many home-based caregivers operate without proper registration or monitoring, creating a dangerous environment where incidents like this can occur.

NASIONAL | Kerajaan negeri mendedahkan lebih 100 taman asuhan kanak-kanak (taska) tidak berdaftar di Selangor berdasarkan data diperoleh daripada Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) setakat ini.#BuletinTV3 #Taska #JKM pic.twitter.com/3ZsmZL27a8 — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) April 28, 2025

Reform Too Late for One Family

Just months before this tragedy, in February, Selangor announced new childcare centre guidelines aimed at streamlining the registration process.

Set for implementation in July, these reforms came too late for this family but highlight the urgent need for change in the system.

As the infant continues to fight for recovery, the case has triggered renewed calls for childcare reform and stricter enforcement of existing regulations.

The mother now faces the dual challenge of supporting her child’s medical recovery while pursuing justice through the legal system.

This heartbreaking incident is a reminder that, without proper oversight, even caregivers claiming years of experience can fail in their fundamental duty to protect children in their care.

While one family continues to live through this nightmare, thousands of Malaysian parents are left questioning the safety of their own childcare arrangements, wondering if their children might be next.

READ MORE: Baby Severely Bitten At Daycare: Three Staff Arrested As Investigation Unfolds

READ MORE: [Watch] Mother’s Complaint Ignites Controversy As Son Gets “Suspended” From Daycare After Being Bitten

Parts of this story have been sourced from China Press.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.