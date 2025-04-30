15-Year-Old Girl Missing In Batu Pahat, Suspect Identified

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A desperate search is underway in Batu Pahat, Johor, after a 15-year-old girl, Kwee Yi Xuan, disappeared from her home in the Long Town area of Jalan Murni early this morning (30 April) at approximately 7:00 AM.

The teenager was last seen wearing a yellow top and blue denim skirt, with distinguishing features including long hair and glasses.

The case takes a disturbing turn as family members allege this isn’t the first incident involving the suspect.

According to the family, CCTV footage from Wednesday shows the same male suspect previously attempting to lure the minor.

Police have obtained the surveillance footage and are actively investigating the connection.

All Contact Lost: Suspect Vanishes, Teen’s Phone Goes Dark in Batu Pahat Crisis

The situation has become increasingly concerning as attempts to reach the suspect have proven futile – his phone is unreachable, and his residence appears to be abandoned, suggesting a possible attempt to evade the authorities.

While Kwee has her mobile phone with her, she remains unresponsive to calls, escalating fears for her safety.

Law enforcement has been notified, and a police report has been filed.

The family is urging the public to remain vigilant and contact the authorities immediately if they spot either Kwee or the suspect.

Family Takes Desperate Measures, Urges Public Intervention in Missing Teen Case

They’ve taken the unusual step of advising citizens to prevent the suspect from fleeing if encountered, highlighting the desperation of the situation.

The family has provided two emergency contact numbers: Grandmother: 016-7849778, Mother: 011-1099 5864.

This is a developing situation, and anyone with information about Kwee’s whereabouts or the suspect’s identity is urged to contact the police immediately.

The public is reminded that in cases involving minors, time is of the essence, and prompt reporting of any sightings could be crucial to ensuring the child’s safe return.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.