[Watch] “Datuk” Defaults On 8 Months’ Rent With Endless Excuses

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A man reportedly holding a “Datuk” title has sparked online discussion after being exposed for defaulting on 8 months of rent, constantly making various excuses while leaving the landlord to bear nearly RM10,000 in monthly mortgage payments.

According to a video posted by @farezadnanofficial on TikTok, he revealed that his adoptive mother has a tenant with a “Datuk” title who rents a luxury mansion from her for nearly RM10,000 per month.

However, this “Datuk” continuously refuses to pay rent, using various excuses, including claims that his business projects are blocked and he is experiencing financial difficulties.

The adoptive mother, believing that since the “Datuk” persistently refuses to pay rent, wants him to move out so she can find new tenants or buyers.

Two More Weeks: Datuk’s Promises Ring Hollow as Rent Remains Unpaid

Nevertheless, negotiations between the adoptive mother and this “Datuk” have reached a stalemate.

The “Datuk” keeps providing various reasons, including requesting two more weeks to resolve the rent issues, while actively avoiding the adoptive mother.

The poster and his adoptive mother are tired of hearing one excuse after another from this “Datuk” and demand that if he cannot afford the rent, he should move out immediately instead of “beating around the bush.”

A person of Datuk status hasn’t paid rent for almost eight months – it’s giving us a headache, it’s absolutely maddening!

While the original video has since been removed from TikTok, it had already been widely shared across various social media platforms, drawing significant attention and commentary from the online community about the alleged conduct of the individual in question.

It’s worth noting that this represents one perspective in an ongoing rental dispute.

The family’s decision to share their experience, while maintaining discretion by not revealing the tenant’s full identity, speaks to the delicate balance between seeking resolution and respecting privacy in such sensitive matters.

The Do’s and Don’ts of Tenant Eviction in Malaysia

Landlords in Malaysia cannot legally evict tenants without going through proper court proceedings, even if the tenant has breached the tenancy agreement by failing to pay rent.

When facing issues with delinquent tenants, landlords must first issue a formal written eviction notice that details the breaches, outlines the termination details, and provides a reasonable grace period for the tenant to vacate.

Legal action can be pursued through either civil action (which allows claims for various damages, including rent arrears, utility bills, and maintenance charges) or a writ of distress (which is limited to recovering up to 12 months of rent arrears).

Self-help measures such as changing locks or cutting utilities are illegal and could result in the tenant taking legal action against the landlord.

The legal eviction process typically involves seeking professional legal advice, issuing proper notices, and pursuing court proceedings through either civil action or a writ of distress.

Currently, Malaysia lacks specific legislation governing landlord-tenant relationships, though a Residential Tenancies Bill is being drafted to address this gap in the legal framework.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.