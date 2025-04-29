[Watch] Condo Management’s New Shame Game: Digital Billboards Display Residents’ Unpaid Fees

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A condominium’s management team has taken public shaming digital, displaying residents’ unpaid maintenance fees on electronic billboards at the building’s entrance.

The bold move has exposed shocking numbers: one resident owes RM15,149.50, another RM8,865.87, and a third RM5,346.30 in unpaid fees.

The digital callout doesn’t stop at the entrance.

The same information appears in elevator displays, ensuring no resident misses the message.

Despite legal notices and court actions, these defaulters haven’t budged.

How One Condo’s Electronic Billboard Sparked a National Conversation

In social media discussions following the video, several commenters claiming to be condo residents shared their experiences.

“Even with security guards and basic amenities requiring regular upkeep, some residents just won’t pay,” wrote one online commenter, explaining that monthly fees, calculated by square footage, range from hundreds to thousands of ringgit.

The story has prompted others to share similar situations online.

According to social media comments, some neighbouring condos have allegedly taken even more drastic measures, displaying the personal information of defaulters.

One unverified claim on social media describes an extreme case of a resident supposedly owing RM80,000 in unpaid fees since moving in.

For residents who faithfully pay their dues, it’s a frustrating situation.

The management’s digital naming and shaming strategy might seem harsh, but it reflects a growing desperation to collect fees crucial for maintaining basic services.

